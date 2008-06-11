Advances in Immunology, Volume 97
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Contributors to Volume 97
- Publisher Summary
- T Cell Activation and the Cytoskeleton: You Can't Have One Without the Other
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 TCR Signaling Leading to Actin Cytoskeletal Remodeling
- 3 Cytoskeletal Control of IS Formation
- 4 Regulation of TCR‐Mediated MTOC Polarization
- 5 F‐Actin‐Mediated Regulation of Integrins
- 6 Cytoskeletal Dynamics and Cell Migration
- 7 Conclusion
- HLA Class II Transgenic Mice Mimic Human Inflammatory Diseases
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Expression and Function of HLA‐DQ Transgenes in Mice
- 3 HLA‐DQ Transgenic Mice as Models for Human Allergies
- 4 Expression and Function of HLA‐DR Transgenic Mice
- 5 HLA Class II Transgenic Mice Identify the Same Determinants of M. Tuberculosis‐Derived Proteins as Humans
- 6 Collagen‐Induced Arthritis—Model for Human Rheumatoid Arthritis
- 7 Experimental Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis: A Model for Multiple Sclerosis
- 8 Spontaneous Models for Human Type I Diabetes
- 9 Experimental Autoimmune Myasthenia Gravis
- 10 HLA and Gluten Sensitivity‐Celiac Disease and Dermatitis herpetiformis
- 11 Relapsing Polychondritis
- 12 Spontaneous Autoimmune Myocarditis
- 13 Experimental Autoimmune Thyroiditis (Adapted from Kong et al., 2007)
- 14 Experimental Autoimmune Uveitis (Adapted fromPennesi et al., 2003)
- 15 Bacterial Superantigens and Toxic Shock Syndrome
- 16 Concluding Remarks
- Roles of Zinc and Zinc Signaling in Immunity: Zinc as an Intracellular Signaling Molecule
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Zn Homeostasis, Zn Transporters, and Metallothioneins in Health and Disease
- 3 Role of Zn in the Immune Response
- 4 Role of Zn in Mast Cells
- 5 Zn Signaling
- 6 Conclusion and Future Prospects
- Acknowledgements
- The SLAM and SAP Gene Families Control Innate and Adaptive Immune Responses
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Structure, Ligands, and Expression of the SLAM‐Family Receptors
- 3 The SLAM‐Family Gene Isoforms and Polymorphisms and their Role in a Genetic Predisposition for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
- 4 The SLAM‐Associated Protein
- 5 The Protective Role of SAP in X‐Linked Lympho‐Proliferative Disease
- 6 The SAP‐Related Single SH2‐Domain Proteins EAT‐2A and EAT‐2B
- 7 The SLAM‐Family Receptors in NK Cell Responses
- 8 The Role of the SLAM‐Family in Lymphoid Cells
- 9 The Role of the SLAM‐Family on Nonlymphoid Cells
- 10 Concluding Remarks
- Conformational Plasticity and Navigation of Signaling Proteins in Antigen-Activated B Lymphocytes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 A Minimal Signaling Kit Couples to Proximal Transducer Enzymes
- 3 Signal Initiation: BCR Clusters with an Open Conformation
- 4 SLP-65: A Gateway to Intracellular Signaling Pathways
- 5 Dynamic Regulation of the BCR-Triggered Ca2+ Response
- 6 Mechanism and Function of BCR-Induced Ras Activation
- 7 Concluding Remarks
- Subject Index
Description
Advances in Immunology, a long-established and highly respected publication, presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
Readership
Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 11th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123743244
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080879017
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Frederick Alt Editor
Frederick W. Alt is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator and Director of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine (PCMM) at Boston Children's Hospital (BCH). He is the Charles A. Janeway Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. He works on elucidating mechanisms that generate antigen receptor diversity and, more generally, on mechanisms that generate and suppress genomic instability in mammalian cells, with a focus on the immune and nervous systems. Recently, his group has developed senstive genome-wide approaches to identify mechanisms of DNA breaks and rearrangements in normal and cancer cells. He has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the European Molecular Biology Organization. His awards include the Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research, the Novartis Prize for Basic Immunology, the Lewis S. Rosensteil Prize for Distinugished work in Biomedical Sciences, the Paul Berg and Arthur Kornberg Lifetime Achievement Award in Biomedical Sciences, and the William Silan Lifetime Achievement Award in Mentoring from Harvard Medical School.
Affiliations and Expertise
Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Laboratories, The Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA