Advances in Immunology, Volume 87
1st Edition
Table of Contents
New Systems of Variablity and Diversity Artemis Mismatch Repair Proteins and Switch Sequences in Class Switch Recombination Molecular characterization and classification The integration of conventional and unconventional T cell responses The LAT adaptor in T cell development
Description
Advances in Immunology, a long established and highly respected series, presents current developments as well as comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, including molecular and cellular activation mechanisms, phylogeny and molecular evolution, and clinical modalities. Edited and authored by the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
Key Features
- Highly respected review series with an impact factor in 2003 of of 7.424 and ranked number 8/114
- Contains a 'hot' paper on "New Systems of Variablity and Diversity" by Gary Litman
Readership
Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 22nd June 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080459318
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120224876
About the Editors
Frederick Alt Editor
Frederick W. Alt is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator and Director of the Program in Cellular and Molecular Medicine (PCMM) at Boston Children's Hospital (BCH). He is the Charles A. Janeway Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School. He works on elucidating mechanisms that generate antigen receptor diversity and, more generally, on mechanisms that generate and suppress genomic instability in mammalian cells, with a focus on the immune and nervous systems. Recently, his group has developed senstive genome-wide approaches to identify mechanisms of DNA breaks and rearrangements in normal and cancer cells. He has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the European Molecular Biology Organization. His awards include the Albert Szent-Gyorgyi Prize for Progress in Cancer Research, the Novartis Prize for Basic Immunology, the Lewis S. Rosensteil Prize for Distinugished work in Biomedical Sciences, the Paul Berg and Arthur Kornberg Lifetime Achievement Award in Biomedical Sciences, and the William Silan Lifetime Achievement Award in Mentoring from Harvard Medical School.
Affiliations and Expertise
Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Laboratories, The Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA