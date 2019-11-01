Advances in Immunology in China - Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128177082

Advances in Immunology in China - Part A, Volume 144

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Chen Dong Zhengfan Jiang
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128177082
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 198
Table of Contents

To include chapters by:
Wanli Liu
Chenqi Xu
Lilin Ye
Linrong Lu
Zhanguo Li
Zemin Zhang
Hai Qi
Lanfen Chen
Chen Dong

Description

Advances in Immunology in China - Part A, Volume 144, the latest release in the Advances in Immunology series, presents the latest release in a long-established and highly respected publication. The book includes current developments and comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, with this release focusing on advances in immunology in China.

Key Features

  • Presents current developments and comprehensive reviews in immunology
  • Provides the latest in a longstanding, respected serial on the subject matter
  • Focuses on recent advances in the advancing area of the mechanisms involved in the evolution of HIV-1 neutralizing antibodies

Readership

Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists

Details

No. of pages:
198
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128177082

About the Serial Volume Editors

Chen Dong Serial Volume Editor

Chen Dong is at Tsinghua University, Beijing, China

Affiliations and Expertise

Tsinghua University, Beijing, China

Zhengfan Jiang Serial Volume Editor

Zhengfan Jiang is a Peking-Tsinghua Center for Life Sciences (CLS) Investigator, a tenured full professor and Vice Dean of the School of Life Sciences (SLS) at Peking University (PKU). He works on innate immunity and related cell signaling and, more specifically, on the molecular mechanisms of host defense against virus infection. His lab has identified ERIS which is also named STING and MITA and provided molecular insights into the coordination among viral infection-induced cytokine production, inflammation and apoptosis. Recently, his lab has identified Mn2+ as a critical component required for antiviral innate immunity by activating the cGAS-STING pathway. He has been honored to the National Science Foundation for Distinguished Young Scholars, China and the Cheung Kong Scholar and tenured full professor at PKU.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Life Sciences, Peking University, Beijing, China

