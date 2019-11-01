Advances in Immunology in China - Part A, Volume 144
1st Edition
Table of Contents
To include chapters by:
Wanli Liu
Chenqi Xu
Lilin Ye
Linrong Lu
Zhanguo Li
Zemin Zhang
Hai Qi
Lanfen Chen
Chen Dong
Description
Advances in Immunology in China - Part A, Volume 144, the latest release in the Advances in Immunology series, presents the latest release in a long-established and highly respected publication. The book includes current developments and comprehensive reviews in immunology. Articles address the wide range of topics that comprise immunology, with this release focusing on advances in immunology in China.
Key Features
- Presents current developments and comprehensive reviews in immunology
- Provides the latest in a longstanding, respected serial on the subject matter
- Focuses on recent advances in the advancing area of the mechanisms involved in the evolution of HIV-1 neutralizing antibodies
Readership
Immunologists and infectious disease specialists, cell biologists and hematologists
Details
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Chen Dong Serial Volume Editor
Chen Dong is at Tsinghua University, Beijing, China
Affiliations and Expertise
Tsinghua University, Beijing, China
Zhengfan Jiang Serial Volume Editor
Zhengfan Jiang is a Peking-Tsinghua Center for Life Sciences (CLS) Investigator, a tenured full professor and Vice Dean of the School of Life Sciences (SLS) at Peking University (PKU). He works on innate immunity and related cell signaling and, more specifically, on the molecular mechanisms of host defense against virus infection. His lab has identified ERIS which is also named STING and MITA and provided molecular insights into the coordination among viral infection-induced cytokine production, inflammation and apoptosis. Recently, his lab has identified Mn2+ as a critical component required for antiviral innate immunity by activating the cGAS-STING pathway. He has been honored to the National Science Foundation for Distinguished Young Scholars, China and the Cheung Kong Scholar and tenured full professor at PKU.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Life Sciences, Peking University, Beijing, China