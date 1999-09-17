Advances in Imaging and Electron Physics, Volume 109
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Forthcoming Contributions
- Development and Applications of a New Deep Level Transient Spectroscopy Method and New Averaging Techniques
- I INTRODUCTION
- II REVIEW OF THE DEEP-LEVEL TRANSIENT SPECTROSCOPY METHOD
- III AVERAGING AND RECORDING OF DIGITAL DLTS TRANSIENT SIGNALS
- IV FEEDBACK CIRCUITS AND EXPERIMENTAL SETUP FOR CC-DLTS AND CR-DLTS
- V Constant-Resistance DLTS in Enhancement Mode Mosfets
- VI CONSTANT-RHSISTANCE DLTS IN DEPLETION MODE MOSFETS
- VII CONSTANT-RESISTANCE DLTS IN JUNCTION FIELD-EFFECT TRANSISTORS
- VIII CONCLUSIONS AND AREAS FOR FUTURE RESEARCH
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- List of Acronyms
- List of Symbols
- APPENDIX A: MAGNITUDE ERRORS
- APPENDIX B: TIME CONSTANT ERRORS
- APPENDIX C: NOISE SOURCES AND SIGNAL-TO-NOISE RATIO IN THE DLTS TRANSIENTS
- APPENDIX D: ELECTRICAL CIRCUIT OF THE PSEUDO-LOGARITHMIC GENERATOR
- APPENDIX E: ELECTRICAL CIRCUIT OF THE FEEDBACK CIRCUIT
- APPENDIX F: LISTING OF A TEMPLATE FOR A DLTS MEASUREMENT PROGRAM
- APPENDIX G: LISTING OF A TEMPLATE FOR A DLTS ANALYSIS PROGRAM
- APPENDIX H: RADIATION-INDUCED DEFECTS IN SILICON
- Complex Dyadic Multiresolution Analyses
- ABSTRACT
- I INTRODUCTION
- II THE SPLINE EXAMPLE
- III MULTIRESOLUTION AND WAVELET
- IV DAUBECHIES’ WAVELETS
- V SYMMETRIC DAUBECHIES WAVELETS
- VI THE PHASE OF SDW SCALING FUNCTION
- VII THE MALLAT ALGORITHM WITH COMPLEX FILTERS
- VIII RESTORATION FROM THE PHASE
- IX IMAGE ENHANCEMENT
- X COMPLEX SHRINKAGE
- XI CONCLUSION
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Lattice Vector Quantization for Wavelet-Based Image Coding
- I INTRODUCTION
- II QUANTIZATION OF WAVKLET COEFFICIENTS
- III LATTICE QUANTIZATION FUNDAMENTALS
- IV LATTICES
- V QUANTIZATION ALGORITHMS FOR SELECTED LATTICES
- VI COUNTING THE LATTICE POINTS
- VII SCALING ALGORITHM
- VIII SELECTING A LATTICE FOR QUANTIZATION
- IX ENTROPY CODING OF LATTICE VECTORS
- X EXPERIMENTAL RESULTS
- XI CONCLUSIONS
- APPENDIX A: CARTAN MATRICES OF SOME ROOT SYSTEMS
- Fuzzy Cellular Neural Networks and Their Applications to Image Processing
- I INTRODUCTION
- II FUZZY CELLULAR NEURAL NETWORKS
- III THEORY OF FUZZY CELLULAR NEURAL NETWORKS
- IV FCNN AS COMPUTATIONAL ARRAYS
- V EMBED LINGUISTIC STATEMENTS INTO FCNN
- VI. LEARNING ALGORITHMS OF FCNN
- VII GENERIC ALGORITHM FOR FCNN
- VIII APPLICATIONS OR DISCRETE-TIME FCNN
- IX CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE WORK
- Index
Description
Advances in Imaging & Electron Physics merges two long-running serials--Advances in Electronics & Electron Physics and Advances in Optical & Electron Microscopy. The series features extended articles on the physics of electron devices (especially semiconductor devices), particle optics at high and low energies, microlithography, image science and digital image processing, electromagnetic wave propagation, electron microscopy, and the computing methods used in all these domains.
Readership
Researchers in electrical engineering, optical science and technology, materials science, image processing, and mechanical engineering.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 453
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 17th September 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080577753
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120147519
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Editing by P.W. Hawkes is immaculate and the production, in the usual style of Advances in Electronics & Electron Physics, results in a volume that will be a handsome addition to any bookshelf." @source:--MRS BULLETIN @qu:"With the accelerating pace of research and development in so many areas of microscopy, keeping abreast of the widespread literature is becoming increasingly time-consuming. In Advances in Optical & Electron Microscopy the Editors are to be congratulated on bringing together in a convenient and comprehensible form a variety of topics of current interest." @source:--J.A. Chapman in LABORATORY PRACTICE
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Benjamin Kazan Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Xerox Corporation, Palo Alto, California, U.S.A.
Tom Mulvey Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Aston University, Department of Electronic Engineering and Applied Physics, U.K.
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Peter W. Hawkes Editor-in-Chief
Peter Hawkes graduated from the University of Cambridge and subsequently obtained his PhD in the Electron Microscopy Section of the Cavendish Laboratory. He remained there for several years, working on electron optics and digital image processing before taking up a research position in the CNRS Laboratory of Electron Optics (now CEMES-CNRS) in Toulouse, of which he was Director in 1987. During the Cambridge years, he was a Research Fellow of Peterhouse and a Senior Research fellow of Churchill College. He has published extensively, both books and scientific journal articles, and is a member of the editorial boards of Ultramicroscopy and the Journal of Microscopy. He was the founder-president of the European Microscopy Society, CNRS Silver Medallist in 1983 and is a Fellow of the Optical Society of America and of the Microscopy Society of America (Distinguished Scientist, Physics, 2015), Fellow of the Royal Microscopical Society and Honorary Member of the French Microscopy Society. In 1982, he was awarded the ScD degree by the University of Cambridge.
In 1982, he took over editorship of the Advances in Electronics & Electron Physics (now Advances in Imaging & Electron Physics) from Claire Marton (widow of the first editor, Bill Marton) and followed Marton's example in maintaining a wide range of subject matter. He added mathematical morphology to the topics regularly covered; Jean Serra and Gerhard Ritter are among those who have contributed.
In 1980, he joined Professor Wollnik (Giessen University) and Karl Brown (SLAC) in organising the first international conference on charged-particle optics, designed to bring together opticians from the worlds of electron optics, accelerator optics and spectrometer optics. This was so successful that similar meetings have been held at four-year intervals from 1986 to the present day. Peter Hawkes organised the 1990 meeting in Toulouse and has been a member of the organising committee of all the meetings. He has also participated in the organization of other microscopy-related congresses, notably EMAG in the UK and some of the International and European Congresses on electron microscopy as well as three Pfefferkorn conferences.
He is very interested in the history of optics and microscopy, and recently wrote long historical articles on the correction of electron lens aberrations, the first based on a lecture delivered at a meeting of the Royal Society. He likewise sponsored biographical articles for the Advances on such major figures as Ernst Ruska (Nobel Prize 1986), Helmut Ruska, Bodo von Borries, Jan Le Poole and Dennis Gabor (Nobel Prize, 1971). Two substantial volumes of the series were devoted to 'The Beginnings of Electron Microscopy' and 'The Growth of Electron Microscopy'. and others have covered 'Cold Field Emission Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy' and 'Aberration-corrected Electron Microscopy', with contributions by all the main personalities of the subject.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoire d'Optique Electronique du Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CEMES), Toulouse, France