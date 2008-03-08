Advances in Imaging and Electron Physics, Volume 150

Advances in Imaging and Electron Physics merges two long-running serials-Advances in Electronics and Electron Physics and Advances in Optical and Electron Microscopy. This series features extended articles on the physics of electron devices (especially semiconductor devices), particle optics at high and low energies, microlithography, image science and digital image processing, electromagnetic wave propagation, electron microscopy, and the computing methods used in all these domains.

Publication of this 150th volume is an event to be celebrated and, to mark the occasion, the editor has brought together leaders of some of the main themes of past and hopefully of future volumes: electron microscopy, since Ladislaus Marton was one of the pioneers; mathematical morphology, which has often appeared in this series and also fills a supplement, so often cited that it usually appears just as “Academic Press, 1994” (H.J.A.M. Heijmans, Morphological Image Operators, Supplement 25, 1994) with no mention of the Advances; ptychography, a highly original approach to the phase problem, the latter also the subject of a much cited Supplement (W.O. Saxton, ‘Computer Techniques for Image Processing in Electron Microscopy’, Supplement 10, 1978); and wavelets, which have become a subject in their own right, not just a tool in image processing.