Advances in Hydroscience, Volume 2 is a five-chapter text that considers the significant advances in various fields of hydroscience. Chapter 1 deals with the basic concept, hydrodynamics, methods of study, and case history of tsunami, while Chapter 2 focuses on chemical geohydrology, which treats the portion of the hydrological cycle that relates the chemical character of water to its environment. Chapter 3 concerns a subject in biohydrodynamics, namely, the hydrodynamic behavior of dolphins, with an emphasis of its application in controlling the natural environment. Chapter 4 describes the interaction of modern hydrodynamic analyses and experimental investigations, which has placed the design of complex hydraulic structures, such as ship locks. Chapter 5 discusses the modern technique of replenishing ground water by recharge, which has been practiced with great success in Los Angeles, California, and many other places around the world. This book will be of great value to hydrologists, scientists, and researchers who are interested in the interdisciplinary field of hydroscience.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Tsunamis
I. Introduction
II. The Hydrodynamics of Centered Wave Systems
III. Methods of Study
IV. Case History of a Tsunami
V. Applications
Symbols
Chemical Geohydrology
I. Introduction
II. Principles of Chemical Thermodynamics
III. Electrochemical Measurements
IV. Hydrochemical Cycle
V. Hydrologic Significance of Equilibrium Studies
VI. Effects of Clays on Water Composition
VII. Use of Isotopes in Hydrology
VIII. Summary
Hydrodynamics of the Dolphin
I. Introduction Ill
II. Comparison of Hydrodynamic Performance between the Modern Torpedo and the Dolphin
III. The Apparent Hydrodynamic Superiority of the Dolphin
IV. The Effect of Body Shape of the Dolphin
V. The Skin of the White-Belly Dolphin
VI. Function of the Coating of the Dolphin Skin
VII. Theoretical and Experimental Studies of the Boundary-Layer Stabilization by Distributed Damping
VIII. Negligible Ambient Turbulence and True Marine Flow Conditions
IX. The "Price" of a Laminarization by Stabilizing Coatings
X. The "Gain" from a Laminarization by Stabilizing Coatings
Hydromechanics of Inland Navigation
Introduction
I. Ship-Lock Hydraulic Systems
II. Lock-Turbulence and Entrance Problems
III. Chamber Wave, Acceleration, and Unbalanced Force
IV. Hydraulic Coefficients
V. Filling and Emptying Rectangular Lock Chambers
VI. Filling and Emptying Lock Chambers by Cracking Sector Gates
VII. Hydromechanics of Barge Fleet Resistance
Technical Development in Ground Water Recharge
I. Introduction
I. The Two-Dimensional Flow of Water through Porous Soil
III. Theoretical Aspects of the Mound Phenomenon
IV. Potential Ground Water Flow
V. The Model Tests on Two-Dimensional Ground Water Flow
VI. Empirical Formulas and Operational Aspects
VII. Recharge through Wells
Symbols
