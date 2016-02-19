Advances in Hydroscience - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199337, 9781483224367

Advances in Hydroscience

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: Ven Te Chow
eBook ISBN: 9781483224367
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 302
Description

Advances in Hydroscience, Volume 2 is a five-chapter text that considers the significant advances in various fields of hydroscience. Chapter 1 deals with the basic concept, hydrodynamics, methods of study, and case history of tsunami, while Chapter 2 focuses on chemical geohydrology, which treats the portion of the hydrological cycle that relates the chemical character of water to its environment. Chapter 3 concerns a subject in biohydrodynamics, namely, the hydrodynamic behavior of dolphins, with an emphasis of its application in controlling the natural environment. Chapter 4 describes the interaction of modern hydrodynamic analyses and experimental investigations, which has placed the design of complex hydraulic structures, such as ship locks. Chapter 5 discusses the modern technique of replenishing ground water by recharge, which has been practiced with great success in Los Angeles, California, and many other places around the world. This book will be of great value to hydrologists, scientists, and researchers who are interested in the interdisciplinary field of hydroscience.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword

Tsunamis

I. Introduction

II. The Hydrodynamics of Centered Wave Systems

III. Methods of Study

IV. Case History of a Tsunami

V. Applications

Symbols

References

Chemical Geohydrology

I. Introduction

II. Principles of Chemical Thermodynamics

III. Electrochemical Measurements

IV. Hydrochemical Cycle

V. Hydrologic Significance of Equilibrium Studies

VI. Effects of Clays on Water Composition

VII. Use of Isotopes in Hydrology

VIII. Summary

References

Hydrodynamics of the Dolphin

I. Introduction Ill

II. Comparison of Hydrodynamic Performance between the Modern Torpedo and the Dolphin

III. The Apparent Hydrodynamic Superiority of the Dolphin

IV. The Effect of Body Shape of the Dolphin

V. The Skin of the White-Belly Dolphin

VI. Function of the Coating of the Dolphin Skin

VII. Theoretical and Experimental Studies of the Boundary-Layer Stabilization by Distributed Damping

VIII. Negligible Ambient Turbulence and True Marine Flow Conditions

IX. The "Price" of a Laminarization by Stabilizing Coatings

X. The "Gain" from a Laminarization by Stabilizing Coatings

References

Hydromechanics of Inland Navigation

Introduction

I. Ship-Lock Hydraulic Systems

II. Lock-Turbulence and Entrance Problems

III. Chamber Wave, Acceleration, and Unbalanced Force

IV. Hydraulic Coefficients

V. Filling and Emptying Rectangular Lock Chambers

VI. Filling and Emptying Lock Chambers by Cracking Sector Gates

VII. Hydromechanics of Barge Fleet Resistance

References

Technical Development in Ground Water Recharge

I. Introduction

I. The Two-Dimensional Flow of Water through Porous Soil

III. Theoretical Aspects of the Mound Phenomenon

IV. Potential Ground Water Flow

V. The Model Tests on Two-Dimensional Ground Water Flow

VI. Empirical Formulas and Operational Aspects

VII. Recharge through Wells

Symbols

References

Author Index

Subject Index




About the Editor

Ven Te Chow

