Advances in Hydroscience, Volume 2 is a five-chapter text that considers the significant advances in various fields of hydroscience. Chapter 1 deals with the basic concept, hydrodynamics, methods of study, and case history of tsunami, while Chapter 2 focuses on chemical geohydrology, which treats the portion of the hydrological cycle that relates the chemical character of water to its environment. Chapter 3 concerns a subject in biohydrodynamics, namely, the hydrodynamic behavior of dolphins, with an emphasis of its application in controlling the natural environment. Chapter 4 describes the interaction of modern hydrodynamic analyses and experimental investigations, which has placed the design of complex hydraulic structures, such as ship locks. Chapter 5 discusses the modern technique of replenishing ground water by recharge, which has been practiced with great success in Los Angeles, California, and many other places around the world. This book will be of great value to hydrologists, scientists, and researchers who are interested in the interdisciplinary field of hydroscience.