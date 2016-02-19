Advances in Hydroscience, Volume 13-1982 covers topics on water-related thermal problems, solid-state hydrology, alluvial hydraulics, and ocean waves. The book presents articles on the simulation techniques for Aquifier Thermal Energy Storage, which deals with various aspects of the mathematical simulation of thermal energy storage in aquifiers, and the theory of thermal control and prevention of ice in rivers and lakes.

The text also includes an article on the hydraulic theory of alluvial rivers, which deals with sediment transport on a plane bed, the influence of dunes on flow resistance in steady and unsteady flow, and flow in bends. The stochastic analysis and probabilistic prediction of random seas is also encompassed.

The book will prove invaluable to hydrologists, engineers working in fields concerned with water and water technology, those interested in temporarily storing energy from solar and other heat sources, those interested in groundwater, and geomorphologists.