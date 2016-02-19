Advances in Hydroscience - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120218134, 9781483215235

Advances in Hydroscience

1st Edition

Volume 13

Editors: Ven Te Chow
eBook ISBN: 9781483215235
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1982
Page Count: 406
Description

Advances in Hydroscience, Volume 13-1982 covers topics on water-related thermal problems, solid-state hydrology, alluvial hydraulics, and ocean waves. The book presents articles on the simulation techniques for Aquifier Thermal Energy Storage, which deals with various aspects of the mathematical simulation of thermal energy storage in aquifiers, and the theory of thermal control and prevention of ice in rivers and lakes.
The text also includes an article on the hydraulic theory of alluvial rivers, which deals with sediment transport on a plane bed, the influence of dunes on flow resistance in steady and unsteady flow, and flow in bends. The stochastic analysis and probabilistic prediction of random seas is also encompassed.
The book will prove invaluable to hydrologists, engineers working in fields concerned with water and water technology, those interested in temporarily storing energy from solar and other heat sources, those interested in groundwater, and geomorphologists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword

Ven Te Chow

Review of Simulation Techniques for Aquifer Thermal Energy Storage (ATES)

I. Introduction

II. Physical and Chemical Processes

III. Mathematical Description

IV. Analytical Solutions

V. Numerical Solutions

VI. Geochemical Models

VII. Applications of Transport Models

VIII. Site-Specific Considerations

IX. Uses and Limitations of Transport Models

X. Conclusions and Future Prospects

References

Theory of Thermal Control and Prevention of Ice in Rivers and Lakes

I. Introduction

II. Ice Formation, Growth, and Melting

III. Thermal Regimes of Lakes

IV. Thermal Regimes of Rivers

V. Air Bubbler Systems

VI. Direct Pumping Methods

VII. Thermal Effluents in Rivers

VIII. Thermal Effluents in Lakes

IX. Modification of Energy Budgets

X. Summary

References

Hydraulic Theory of Alluvial Rivers

I. Introduction

II. Sediment Transport Mechanics

III. Flow over Dunes

IV. Row in Bends and Meanders

References

Stochastic Analysis and Probabilistic Prediction of Random Seas

I. Introduction

II. Random Seas and Stochastic Analysis

III. Prediction of Wave Height

IV. Prediction of Wave Period

V. Joint Probability of Wave Height and Period

VI. Long-Term Wave Statistics

VII. Prediction of Extreme Waves

VIII. Spectral Formulations of Wind-Generated Seas

IX. Directional Distribution of Wave Energy

X. Prediction of Nonlinear, Non-Gaussian Waves

Major Symbols

References

Index

Contents of Previous Volumes




About the Editor

Ven Te Chow

Ratings and Reviews

