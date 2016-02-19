Advances in Hydroscience
1st Edition
Volume 13
Description
Advances in Hydroscience, Volume 13-1982 covers topics on water-related thermal problems, solid-state hydrology, alluvial hydraulics, and ocean waves. The book presents articles on the simulation techniques for Aquifier Thermal Energy Storage, which deals with various aspects of the mathematical simulation of thermal energy storage in aquifiers, and the theory of thermal control and prevention of ice in rivers and lakes.
The text also includes an article on the hydraulic theory of alluvial rivers, which deals with sediment transport on a plane bed, the influence of dunes on flow resistance in steady and unsteady flow, and flow in bends. The stochastic analysis and probabilistic prediction of random seas is also encompassed.
The book will prove invaluable to hydrologists, engineers working in fields concerned with water and water technology, those interested in temporarily storing energy from solar and other heat sources, those interested in groundwater, and geomorphologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Ven Te Chow
Review of Simulation Techniques for Aquifer Thermal Energy Storage (ATES)
I. Introduction
II. Physical and Chemical Processes
III. Mathematical Description
IV. Analytical Solutions
V. Numerical Solutions
VI. Geochemical Models
VII. Applications of Transport Models
VIII. Site-Specific Considerations
IX. Uses and Limitations of Transport Models
X. Conclusions and Future Prospects
References
Theory of Thermal Control and Prevention of Ice in Rivers and Lakes
I. Introduction
II. Ice Formation, Growth, and Melting
III. Thermal Regimes of Lakes
IV. Thermal Regimes of Rivers
V. Air Bubbler Systems
VI. Direct Pumping Methods
VII. Thermal Effluents in Rivers
VIII. Thermal Effluents in Lakes
IX. Modification of Energy Budgets
X. Summary
References
Hydraulic Theory of Alluvial Rivers
I. Introduction
II. Sediment Transport Mechanics
III. Flow over Dunes
IV. Row in Bends and Meanders
References
Stochastic Analysis and Probabilistic Prediction of Random Seas
I. Introduction
II. Random Seas and Stochastic Analysis
III. Prediction of Wave Height
IV. Prediction of Wave Period
V. Joint Probability of Wave Height and Period
VI. Long-Term Wave Statistics
VII. Prediction of Extreme Waves
VIII. Spectral Formulations of Wind-Generated Seas
IX. Directional Distribution of Wave Energy
X. Prediction of Nonlinear, Non-Gaussian Waves
Major Symbols
References
Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th September 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215235