Advances in Hydroscience - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120218103, 9781483215204

Advances in Hydroscience

1st Edition

Volume 10

Editors: Ven Te Chow
eBook ISBN: 9781483215204
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1975
Page Count: 430
Description

Advances in Hydroscience, Volume 10-1975 covers articles on the evergrowing scientific knowledge on water.
The book presents articles on modeling techniques for groundwater evaluation and tidal theory and computations, including the basic equations for the prediction of tides, the hydrodynamic tidal equations for the dynamic behavior of the tides, and tidal computations in rivers, seas, and coastal waters. The text also includes articles on hydrothermal convection in saturated porous media, as well as the theory of Weirs.
Hydroscientists, harbour engineers, coastal engineers, oceanographic engineers, and future designers and users of hydraulic structures for water resources development will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Modeling Techniques for Groundwater Evaluation

I. Introduction

II. Selected Equations of Flow

III. Analog Models

IV. Analytical and Numerical Methods

V. Sand Tank Models

Major Symbols

References

Tidal Theory and Computations

I. Introduction

II. Analysis of Tides

III. Tidal Equations

IV. Tidal Computations

References

Hydrothermal Convection in Saturated Porous Media

I. Introduction

II. Heat Transfer in Porous Media

III. Mathematical Formulation for Thermal Convection

IV. Theoretical Approaches

V. Experimental Results for Free Convection in Horizontal Layers

VI. Free Convection in Sloped Layers

VII. Numerical Computations for Free Convection

VIII. Combined Free and Forced Thermal Convection

IX. Free Convection in More Complex Configurations

References

References Added in Proof

Theory of Weirs

I. Introduction

II. Factors Affecting Flow over Weirs

III. Sharp-Crested or Thin Plate Weirs

IV. Broad-Crested or Finite Crest Width Weirs

V. Terminal Weirs

VI. Zero Height Weirs

VII. Proportional Weirs

VIII. Measuring Flumes

IX. Special Types of Weirs

X. Accuracies of Measurements

References

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes




About the Editor

Ven Te Chow

