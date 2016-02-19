Advances in Hydroscience
1st Edition
Volume 10
Description
Advances in Hydroscience, Volume 10-1975 covers articles on the evergrowing scientific knowledge on water.
The book presents articles on modeling techniques for groundwater evaluation and tidal theory and computations, including the basic equations for the prediction of tides, the hydrodynamic tidal equations for the dynamic behavior of the tides, and tidal computations in rivers, seas, and coastal waters. The text also includes articles on hydrothermal convection in saturated porous media, as well as the theory of Weirs.
Hydroscientists, harbour engineers, coastal engineers, oceanographic engineers, and future designers and users of hydraulic structures for water resources development will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Modeling Techniques for Groundwater Evaluation
I. Introduction
II. Selected Equations of Flow
III. Analog Models
IV. Analytical and Numerical Methods
V. Sand Tank Models
Major Symbols
References
Tidal Theory and Computations
I. Introduction
II. Analysis of Tides
III. Tidal Equations
IV. Tidal Computations
References
Hydrothermal Convection in Saturated Porous Media
I. Introduction
II. Heat Transfer in Porous Media
III. Mathematical Formulation for Thermal Convection
IV. Theoretical Approaches
V. Experimental Results for Free Convection in Horizontal Layers
VI. Free Convection in Sloped Layers
VII. Numerical Computations for Free Convection
VIII. Combined Free and Forced Thermal Convection
IX. Free Convection in More Complex Configurations
References
References Added in Proof
Theory of Weirs
I. Introduction
II. Factors Affecting Flow over Weirs
III. Sharp-Crested or Thin Plate Weirs
IV. Broad-Crested or Finite Crest Width Weirs
V. Terminal Weirs
VI. Zero Height Weirs
VII. Proportional Weirs
VIII. Measuring Flumes
IX. Special Types of Weirs
X. Accuracies of Measurements
References
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th September 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215204