Advances in Hydroscience, Volume 9 – 1973 covers topics on the progress in hydrosystems.
The book presents articles on the expanding role of computers and hybrid computers as practical tools to solve a variety of problems occurring in the study of hydrosystems; ship-generated waves; and the classical theoretical development in the field of wave forces on structures. The text also includes articles on the dynamics of structure-fluid systems; the various aspects of two-phase flow in porous media; and nonlinear hydrologic analysis.
The book will prove invaluable to ship architects, navigation-canal designers, agricultural engineers, civil engineers, hydrologists, hydroscientists, and agronomists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Hybrid Computation in Hydrosystems
I. Introduction
II. What Is Hybrid Computation?
III. Scope of Hybrid Computation
IV. Solution of Differential Equations
V. Solution of Integral Equations
VI. Future of Hybrid Computation
Appendix I: Outline of the Initial-Value Formulation
Appendix II: Procedure for Calculating fk-1(x)
References
Ship-Generated Waves
I. Introduction
II. Generation of Ship Waves
III. Characteristics of Ship-Generated Waves
IV. Investigation of Ship Wave Characteristics
V. Wave-Making Resistance
Symbols
References
Dynamics of Structure-Fluid Systems
I. Introduction
II. The Uncoupled Fluid Aspect
III. The Coupled Structure-Fluid Problem
IV. Epilogue
References
Two-Phase Flows in Porous Media
I. Introduction
II. Basic Definitions, Concepts, and Equivalences
III. Unsaturated Flow Theory in a Linear Medium
IV. Two-Liquid Flow Theory
V. Liquid-Gas Flow Theory
VI. Quasi-linear Theory for Two-Liquid Flow
VII. Approximate Treatment of Three-Phase Flow
VIII. Two-Dimensional Two-Phase Flows
References
Nonlinear Hydrologic Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Functional Representation of Systems
III. Determination of Response Functions
IV. Nonlinear Predictor Methods
V. White Noise Signal Approximations
VI. General Discussion and Outlook
References
Supplementary References
Wave Forces on Structures
I. Introduction
II. Theories of Wave Pressures
III. Comparisons of Theories with Experiments
IV. Practical Equations of Maximum Simultaneous Pressures
V. Wave Forces on Circular Cylinders
VI. Pressures of Waves on Breakwaters
VII. Similarity of Model Tests on Wave Pressures
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
