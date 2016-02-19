Advances in Hydroscience - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120218097, 9781483215198

Advances in Hydroscience

1st Edition

Volume 9

Editors: Ven Te Chow
eBook ISBN: 9781483215198
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1973
Page Count: 352


Institutional Subscription







Description

Advances in Hydroscience, Volume 9 – 1973 covers topics on the progress in hydrosystems.
The book presents articles on the expanding role of computers and hybrid computers as practical tools to solve a variety of problems occurring in the study of hydrosystems; ship-generated waves; and the classical theoretical development in the field of wave forces on structures. The text also includes articles on the dynamics of structure-fluid systems; the various aspects of two-phase flow in porous media; and nonlinear hydrologic analysis.
The book will prove invaluable to ship architects, navigation-canal designers, agricultural engineers, civil engineers, hydrologists, hydroscientists, and agronomists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Hybrid Computation in Hydrosystems

I. Introduction

II. What Is Hybrid Computation?

III. Scope of Hybrid Computation

IV. Solution of Differential Equations

V. Solution of Integral Equations

VI. Future of Hybrid Computation

Appendix I: Outline of the Initial-Value Formulation

Appendix II: Procedure for Calculating fk-1(x)

References

Ship-Generated Waves

I. Introduction

II. Generation of Ship Waves

III. Characteristics of Ship-Generated Waves

IV. Investigation of Ship Wave Characteristics

V. Wave-Making Resistance

Symbols

References

Dynamics of Structure-Fluid Systems

I. Introduction

II. The Uncoupled Fluid Aspect

III. The Coupled Structure-Fluid Problem

IV. Epilogue

References

Two-Phase Flows in Porous Media

I. Introduction

II. Basic Definitions, Concepts, and Equivalences

III. Unsaturated Flow Theory in a Linear Medium

IV. Two-Liquid Flow Theory

V. Liquid-Gas Flow Theory

VI. Quasi-linear Theory for Two-Liquid Flow

VII. Approximate Treatment of Three-Phase Flow

VIII. Two-Dimensional Two-Phase Flows

References

Nonlinear Hydrologic Analysis

I. Introduction

II. Functional Representation of Systems

III. Determination of Response Functions

IV. Nonlinear Predictor Methods

V. White Noise Signal Approximations

VI. General Discussion and Outlook

References

Supplementary References

Wave Forces on Structures

I. Introduction

II. Theories of Wave Pressures

III. Comparisons of Theories with Experiments

IV. Practical Equations of Maximum Simultaneous Pressures

V. Wave Forces on Circular Cylinders

VI. Pressures of Waves on Breakwaters

VII. Similarity of Model Tests on Wave Pressures

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes




About the Editor

Ven Te Chow

