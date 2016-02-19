Advances in Hydroscience, Volume 8, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in hydroscience. The book contains six chapters and opens with a study on seiches—a phenomenon that frequently occurs in large enclosed bodies of water and that can result in serious destruction of shore structures and bring sudden death to innocent swimmers. This phenomenon bears certain resemblances to the tsunamis and storm surges over the open sea. Subsequent chapters deal with the basic principles underlying the techniques in isotope hydrology; statistical models for ocean waves and wave forces; fluvial sediment transport; impulsive waves; and channel networks. This contribution will prove particularly useful to hydrologists, since most work in this field has been done by physicists or other non-hydrologists.