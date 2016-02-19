Advances in Hydroscience - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120218080, 9781483215181

Advances in Hydroscience

1st Edition

Volume 8

Editors: Ven Te Chow
eBook ISBN: 9781483215181
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1972
Page Count: 370
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in Hydroscience, Volume 8, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in hydroscience. The book contains six chapters and opens with a study on seiches—a phenomenon that frequently occurs in large enclosed bodies of water and that can result in serious destruction of shore structures and bring sudden death to innocent swimmers. This phenomenon bears certain resemblances to the tsunamis and storm surges over the open sea. Subsequent chapters deal with the basic principles underlying the techniques in isotope hydrology; statistical models for ocean waves and wave forces; fluvial sediment transport; impulsive waves; and channel networks. This contribution will prove particularly useful to hydrologists, since most work in this field has been done by physicists or other non-hydrologists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Seiches

I. Introduction

II. Hydrodynamic Theory

III. Causes of Seiches

IV. The Damage Potential of Seiches

V. Internal Seiches

References

Isotope Hydrology

I. Introduction

II. Basic Information and Principles

III. Applications in Surface Water Hydrology

IV. Applications in Groundwater Hydrology

V. Application to Basin Studies

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Statistical Models for Ocean Waves and Wave Forces

I. Introduction

II. A Variety of Statistical Models for Ocean Waves

III. Statistical Properties of Wave Forces on Piling

IV. Estimation of Force Formula Coefficients

V. Some Final Comments

Symbols and Definitions

References

Fluvial Sediment Transport

I. Introduction

II. Hydrologic Influence on Sediment Transport in Natural Watercourses

III. Theories Related to Bed-Load Movement

IV. Theories Related to the Transport of Suspended Sediment

V. Empirical Relationships of Sediment Transport

VI. Alluvial Watercourses

VII. The Regime Theory

VIII. Hydraulic Similarity of Rivers with Movable Bed

IX. Contemporary Research

Symbols

References

Impulsive Waves: Model and Prototype Correlations

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Background

III. Properties of Impulsive Wave Systems

IV. Experimental Data

V. Design Charts and Procedures for Predicting Impulsive Wave Properties

VI. Future Investigation Possibilities

Major Symbols

References

Channel Networks

I. Introduction

II. Stream Numbers and Topology

III. Stream and Link Lengths

IV. Other Geomorphic Properties

V. Random-Walk Simulation of Channel Networks

VI. Some Consequences of Randomness in Drainage Development

Symbols

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes

Details

No. of pages:
370
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483215181

About the Editor

Ven Te Chow

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.