Advances in Hydroscience
1st Edition
Volume 8
Advances in Hydroscience, Volume 8, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in hydroscience. The book contains six chapters and opens with a study on seiches—a phenomenon that frequently occurs in large enclosed bodies of water and that can result in serious destruction of shore structures and bring sudden death to innocent swimmers. This phenomenon bears certain resemblances to the tsunamis and storm surges over the open sea. Subsequent chapters deal with the basic principles underlying the techniques in isotope hydrology; statistical models for ocean waves and wave forces; fluvial sediment transport; impulsive waves; and channel networks. This contribution will prove particularly useful to hydrologists, since most work in this field has been done by physicists or other non-hydrologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Seiches
I. Introduction
II. Hydrodynamic Theory
III. Causes of Seiches
IV. The Damage Potential of Seiches
V. Internal Seiches
References
Isotope Hydrology
I. Introduction
II. Basic Information and Principles
III. Applications in Surface Water Hydrology
IV. Applications in Groundwater Hydrology
V. Application to Basin Studies
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Statistical Models for Ocean Waves and Wave Forces
I. Introduction
II. A Variety of Statistical Models for Ocean Waves
III. Statistical Properties of Wave Forces on Piling
IV. Estimation of Force Formula Coefficients
V. Some Final Comments
Symbols and Definitions
References
Fluvial Sediment Transport
I. Introduction
II. Hydrologic Influence on Sediment Transport in Natural Watercourses
III. Theories Related to Bed-Load Movement
IV. Theories Related to the Transport of Suspended Sediment
V. Empirical Relationships of Sediment Transport
VI. Alluvial Watercourses
VII. The Regime Theory
VIII. Hydraulic Similarity of Rivers with Movable Bed
IX. Contemporary Research
Symbols
References
Impulsive Waves: Model and Prototype Correlations
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Background
III. Properties of Impulsive Wave Systems
IV. Experimental Data
V. Design Charts and Procedures for Predicting Impulsive Wave Properties
VI. Future Investigation Possibilities
Major Symbols
References
Channel Networks
I. Introduction
II. Stream Numbers and Topology
III. Stream and Link Lengths
IV. Other Geomorphic Properties
V. Random-Walk Simulation of Channel Networks
VI. Some Consequences of Randomness in Drainage Development
Symbols
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 28th August 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215181