Advances in Hydroscience, Volume 7 covers topics on the progress in the field of hydroscience. The book presents articles on the theoretical characteristics of water gravity waves generated by explosions; the dynamics of glaciers, including progress in field techniques and ice rheology; and the dispersion in porous media. The text also includes articles on seepage through dams, as well as the concept of hydrobionics and the examples of biological flows which can lead to useful engineering applications. Oceanic engineers, coastal engineers, hydrologists, hydraulicians, hydraulic engineers, and bioengineers will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Foreword

List of Contributors

Theory of Explosion-Generated Water Waves

I. Introduction

II. Wave Generation

III. Propagation of Explosion-Generated Waves in Nonuniform Depth

IV. Near-Shore Phenomena

V. Harbor and Bay Oscillation

VI. General Conclusions

The Glacier Theory

I. Introduction

II. Field Measurements

III. The Ice Flow Law

IV. General Assumptions and Equations

V. Body Strains and Stresses

VI. Glacier Sliding

VII. Fluctuation of Glaciers

Dispersion in Porous Media

I. Introduction

II. Description of Dispersion

III. Molecular Diffusion

IV. Conceptual Representations of Dispersion

V. Experimental Studies of Dispersion in Homogeneous Media

VI. Dispersion in Stratified and Heterogeneous Media

VII. Treatment of Real Problems

VIII. Analytical and Numerical Methods of Resolution of the Dispersion Equation

IX. Experimental Techniques

Seepage Through Dams

I. Introduction

II. Development of the Seepage Theory in Dam Building—A Short Historical Account

III. Basic Types of Seepage Flow Occurring in Dams, in Their Foundations and around Abutments

IV. Main Seepage Problems in Dam Building

V. Fundamentals of the Theory of Seepage in Soil

VI. Steady Seepage beneath Concrete Dams (A Two-Dimensional Problem)

VII. Steady Seepage through Earth Dams (A Two-Dimensional Problem)

VIII. Seepage around Concrete Abutments of the Dams (A Two-Dimensional Problem)

IX. Seepage Forces

X. Pavlosky's Experimental Electric Analog Method for Seepage Studies

Hydrobionics—A Perspective on Technological Implications of Biological Flows

I. Introduction

II. The Role of Flows in Living Systems

III. A Systematic Framework

IV. Conclusions

