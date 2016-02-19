Advances in Hydroscience
1st Edition
Volume 7
Editors: Ven Te Chow
eBook ISBN: 9781483215174
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1971
Page Count: 398
Description
Advances in Hydroscience, Volume 7 covers topics on the progress in the field of hydroscience.
The book presents articles on the theoretical characteristics of water gravity waves generated by explosions; the dynamics of glaciers, including progress in field techniques and ice rheology; and the dispersion in porous media. The text also includes articles on seepage through dams, as well as the concept of hydrobionics and the examples of biological flows which can lead to useful engineering applications.
Oceanic engineers, coastal engineers, hydrologists, hydraulicians, hydraulic engineers, and bioengineers will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Foreword
List of Contributors
Theory of Explosion-Generated Water Waves
I. Introduction
II. Wave Generation
III. Propagation of Explosion-Generated Waves in Nonuniform Depth
IV. Near-Shore Phenomena
V. Harbor and Bay Oscillation
VI. General Conclusions
References
The Glacier Theory
I. Introduction
II. Field Measurements
III. The Ice Flow Law
IV. General Assumptions and Equations
V. Body Strains and Stresses
VI. Glacier Sliding
VII. Fluctuation of Glaciers
References
Dispersion in Porous Media
I. Introduction
II. Description of Dispersion
III. Molecular Diffusion
IV. Conceptual Representations of Dispersion
V. Experimental Studies of Dispersion in Homogeneous Media
VI. Dispersion in Stratified and Heterogeneous Media
VII. Treatment of Real Problems
VIII. Analytical and Numerical Methods of Resolution of the Dispersion Equation
IX. Experimental Techniques
References
General References
Seepage Through Dams
I. Introduction
II. Development of the Seepage Theory in Dam Building—A Short Historical Account
III. Basic Types of Seepage Flow Occurring in Dams, in Their Foundations and around Abutments
IV. Main Seepage Problems in Dam Building
V. Fundamentals of the Theory of Seepage in Soil
VI. Steady Seepage beneath Concrete Dams (A Two-Dimensional Problem)
VII. Steady Seepage through Earth Dams (A Two-Dimensional Problem)
VIII. Seepage around Concrete Abutments of the Dams (A Two-Dimensional Problem)
IX. Seepage Forces
X. Pavlosky's Experimental Electric Analog Method for Seepage Studies
References
Hydrobionics—A Perspective on Technological Implications of Biological Flows
I. Introduction
II. The Role of Flows in Living Systems
III. A Systematic Framework
IV. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
