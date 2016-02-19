Advances in Hydroscience
1st Edition
Volume 3
Description
Advances in Hydroscience, Volume 3-1966 encompasses naval hydrodynamics, biohydrodynamics, magnetohydrodynamics, hydrology, and water resources. The book presents articles on viscous resistance of ships, magnetohydrodynamics of channel flow, and hydrodynamics of blood flow in the circulatory system.
The text also includes articles about the biological treatment of waste water; the processes and trends in the development of sea water conversion; and the linearized steady theory of fully wetted hydrofoils. The developments in the retardation of evaporation by the use of monolayers, as well as the dynamic programming in water resources development are also encompassed.
Students and researchers in naval hydrodynamics, biohydrodynamics, magnetohydrodynamics, hydrology, and water resources will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Viscous Resistance of Ships
I. Skin Friction of Ships
II. Kinds of Ship Resistance and Scaling Laws
III. The Frictional Resistance of Smooth and Rough Surfaces
IV. Methods of Predicting Ship Resistance from Model Experiments
V. Correlation of Model and Ship Results
IV. Reduction of Frictional Resistance
VII. Conclusion
References
MagnetoHydrodynamics of Channel Flow
I. Introduction
II. Fundamental Equations of Magnetohydrodynamics
III. Electromagnetic Equations in Magnetohydrodynamics
IV. Boundary Conditions
V. General Properties of the Magnetohydrodynamic Equations
VI. Important Parameters in Magnetohydrodynamics
VII. Generalized Hartmann Flow
VIII. Pipe Flows
IX. Unsteady Flows and Stability of Channel Flow
X. Turbulent Flow
XI. General Discussion and Recommendations
Symbols
References
Hydrodynamics of Blood Flow
I. Introduction
II. Organization and Physical Properties of the Cardiovascular System
III. Theoretical Aspects
IV. Comparison of Experimental and Theoretical Results
References
Biological Treatment of Waste Water
I. The Mechanism of BOD Removal
II. Sludge Synthesis and Oxidation
III. Oxygen Requirements
IV. Nutrient Requirements
V. Activated Sludge
VI. Effects of Temperature on Biological Treatment
VII. Aerated Lagoons
VIII. Trickling Filtration
Symbols
References
Sea Water Conversion
I. Introduction
II. Economic Aspects
III. Water Supply Requirement
IV. General Engineering Considerations
V. Modern Application of Varied Methods of Desalination
VI. Conclusions
References
Linearized Steady Theory of Fully Wetted Hydrofoils
I. Introduction
II. Hydrodynamic Behavior of Free Water Surface
III. Two-Dimensional Theory
IV. Three-Dimensional Theory: Lifting-Line Technique
V. Three-Dimensional Theory: Lifting-Surface Technique
Major Symbols
References
Evaporation Retardation by Monolayers
I. Introduction
II. History of World Field Studies
III. Recent Large-Scale United States Projects
IV. Aspects of Evaporation Suppression
V. Outlook for the Future
References
Dynamic Programming in Water Resources Development
I. Introduction
II. Some Past and Current Analytical Methods Used in Planning Water Resources Development
III. Planning Water Resources Systems
IV. Dynamic Programming
V. Planning the Development of Water Resources through Dynamic Programming
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215150