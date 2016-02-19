Advances in Hydroscience, Volume 3-1966 encompasses naval hydrodynamics, biohydrodynamics, magnetohydrodynamics, hydrology, and water resources. The book presents articles on viscous resistance of ships, magnetohydrodynamics of channel flow, and hydrodynamics of blood flow in the circulatory system. The text also includes articles about the biological treatment of waste water; the processes and trends in the development of sea water conversion; and the linearized steady theory of fully wetted hydrofoils. The developments in the retardation of evaporation by the use of monolayers, as well as the dynamic programming in water resources development are also encompassed. Students and researchers in naval hydrodynamics, biohydrodynamics, magnetohydrodynamics, hydrology, and water resources will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Foreword

Viscous Resistance of Ships

I. Skin Friction of Ships

II. Kinds of Ship Resistance and Scaling Laws

III. The Frictional Resistance of Smooth and Rough Surfaces

IV. Methods of Predicting Ship Resistance from Model Experiments

V. Correlation of Model and Ship Results

IV. Reduction of Frictional Resistance

VII. Conclusion

MagnetoHydrodynamics of Channel Flow

I. Introduction

II. Fundamental Equations of Magnetohydrodynamics

III. Electromagnetic Equations in Magnetohydrodynamics

IV. Boundary Conditions

V. General Properties of the Magnetohydrodynamic Equations

VI. Important Parameters in Magnetohydrodynamics

VII. Generalized Hartmann Flow

VIII. Pipe Flows

IX. Unsteady Flows and Stability of Channel Flow

X. Turbulent Flow

XI. General Discussion and Recommendations

Hydrodynamics of Blood Flow

I. Introduction

II. Organization and Physical Properties of the Cardiovascular System

III. Theoretical Aspects

IV. Comparison of Experimental and Theoretical Results

Biological Treatment of Waste Water

I. The Mechanism of BOD Removal

II. Sludge Synthesis and Oxidation

III. Oxygen Requirements

IV. Nutrient Requirements

V. Activated Sludge

VI. Effects of Temperature on Biological Treatment

VII. Aerated Lagoons

VIII. Trickling Filtration

Sea Water Conversion

I. Introduction

II. Economic Aspects

III. Water Supply Requirement

IV. General Engineering Considerations

V. Modern Application of Varied Methods of Desalination

VI. Conclusions

Linearized Steady Theory of Fully Wetted Hydrofoils

I. Introduction

II. Hydrodynamic Behavior of Free Water Surface

III. Two-Dimensional Theory

IV. Three-Dimensional Theory: Lifting-Line Technique

V. Three-Dimensional Theory: Lifting-Surface Technique

Evaporation Retardation by Monolayers

I. Introduction

II. History of World Field Studies

III. Recent Large-Scale United States Projects

IV. Aspects of Evaporation Suppression

V. Outlook for the Future

Dynamic Programming in Water Resources Development

I. Introduction

II. Some Past and Current Analytical Methods Used in Planning Water Resources Development

III. Planning Water Resources Systems

IV. Dynamic Programming

V. Planning the Development of Water Resources through Dynamic Programming

