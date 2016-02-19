Advances in High Temperature Chemistry V4

Advances in High Temperature Chemistry, Volume 4 reviews and evaluates some techniques in high temperature chemistry. This book first discusses infrared and ultraviolet spectroscopy of free radicals and molecular ions. It then turns to atomic carbon reactions and gas-solid surface reactions. It also presents several techniques for studying liquids and solids at extreme temperatures. Researchers and high temperature chemists will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Foreword

Contents of Previous Volumes

Infrared and Ultraviolet Spectroscopic Studies of a Number of Small Free Radicals and Molecular Ions in a Matrix Environment

I. General Discussion

II. Vacuum-Ultraviolet Photolysis of Methane

III. Vacuum-Ultraviolet Photolysis of the Halomethanes

IV. Vacuum-Ultraviolet Photolysis of Silane

V. Vacuum-Ultraviolet Photolysis of the Halosilanes

VI. The Hydrocarbon Flame Bands

VII. Spectra of Molecular Ions

References

The Elementary Reactions of Atomic Carbon

I. Introduction

II. Techniques

III. Primary Reactions of Atomic Carbon

IV. Interpretation

References

Dissociation of Gaseous Molecules on Solids at High Temperature

I. Introduction

II. Surfaces of Solids at High Temperatures

III. Thermodynamics of Chemisorbed Species

IV. Kinetics of Chemical Reactions at Gas-Solid Interfaces

V. Experimental Approaches

VI. Discussion of Selected Studies

VII. Conclusions

References

Diffusion in Binary Carbides

I. Introduction

II. Diffusion Coefficients

III. Experimental Methods

IV. Tabulation of Experimental Results

V. Correlation of Chemical Diffusion Coefficients with Self-Diffusion Coefficients

VI. Activation Energies and Diffusion Coefficients from Theory

VII. Summary and Areas for Further Work

References

Auger Electron Spectroscopy on Surfaces

I. Introduction

II. The Nature of Auger Electron Emission

III. Nomenclature Used in Auger Electron Spectroscopy and Calculation of Transition Energies

IV. Competing Recombination Mechanisms of Valence and Inner Shell Electrons

V. The Technique of Auger Electron Spectroscopy

VI. Applications of Auger Electron Spectroscopy

Appendix

References

Spectroscopic Properties of the Gaseous Diatomic Sulfides

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Methods

III. Spectroscopic Properties of the Ground States

IV. Conclusions

References

Techniques for Studying Liquids and Solids at Extreme Temperatures

I. Introduction

II. Retention and Positioning of Samples

III. Attainment of Extreme Temperatures

IV. Measurement of Extreme Temperatures

V. Measurements of Properties at Extreme Temperatures

VI. The Study of Chemical Reactions at Extreme Temperatures

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

Automatic Data Acquisition and Its Treatment

I. Introduction

II. Advantages of Automation

III. Computers

IV. Approaches to Automatic Data Acquisition

V. Hardware Requirements

VI. Software Requirements

VII. Application Programs

VIII. Applications

IX. Conclusion

References

High Temperature Neutron Diffraction Studies

I. Introduction

II. Experimental

III. Crystal Structures

IV. Phase Diagram Studies

V. Thermal Expansion

VI. Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index