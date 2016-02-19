Advances in High Temperature Chemistry V4
1st Edition
Editors: Leroy Eyring
eBook ISBN: 9780323157155
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 296
Description
Advances in High Temperature Chemistry, Volume 4 reviews and evaluates some techniques in high temperature chemistry.
This book first discusses infrared and ultraviolet spectroscopy of free radicals and molecular ions. It then turns to atomic carbon reactions and gas-solid surface reactions. It also presents several techniques for studying liquids and solids at extreme temperatures. Researchers and high temperature chemists will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Contents of Previous Volumes
Infrared and Ultraviolet Spectroscopic Studies of a Number of Small Free Radicals and Molecular Ions in a Matrix Environment
I. General Discussion
II. Vacuum-Ultraviolet Photolysis of Methane
III. Vacuum-Ultraviolet Photolysis of the Halomethanes
IV. Vacuum-Ultraviolet Photolysis of Silane
V. Vacuum-Ultraviolet Photolysis of the Halosilanes
VI. The Hydrocarbon Flame Bands
VII. Spectra of Molecular Ions
References
The Elementary Reactions of Atomic Carbon
I. Introduction
II. Techniques
III. Primary Reactions of Atomic Carbon
IV. Interpretation
References
Dissociation of Gaseous Molecules on Solids at High Temperature
I. Introduction
II. Surfaces of Solids at High Temperatures
III. Thermodynamics of Chemisorbed Species
IV. Kinetics of Chemical Reactions at Gas-Solid Interfaces
V. Experimental Approaches
VI. Discussion of Selected Studies
VII. Conclusions
References
Diffusion in Binary Carbides
I. Introduction
II. Diffusion Coefficients
III. Experimental Methods
IV. Tabulation of Experimental Results
V. Correlation of Chemical Diffusion Coefficients with Self-Diffusion Coefficients
VI. Activation Energies and Diffusion Coefficients from Theory
VII. Summary and Areas for Further Work
References
Auger Electron Spectroscopy on Surfaces
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of Auger Electron Emission
III. Nomenclature Used in Auger Electron Spectroscopy and Calculation of Transition Energies
IV. Competing Recombination Mechanisms of Valence and Inner Shell Electrons
V. The Technique of Auger Electron Spectroscopy
VI. Applications of Auger Electron Spectroscopy
Appendix
References
Spectroscopic Properties of the Gaseous Diatomic Sulfides
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Methods
III. Spectroscopic Properties of the Ground States
IV. Conclusions
References
Techniques for Studying Liquids and Solids at Extreme Temperatures
I. Introduction
II. Retention and Positioning of Samples
III. Attainment of Extreme Temperatures
IV. Measurement of Extreme Temperatures
V. Measurements of Properties at Extreme Temperatures
VI. The Study of Chemical Reactions at Extreme Temperatures
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Automatic Data Acquisition and Its Treatment
I. Introduction
II. Advantages of Automation
III. Computers
IV. Approaches to Automatic Data Acquisition
V. Hardware Requirements
VI. Software Requirements
VII. Application Programs
VIII. Applications
IX. Conclusion
References
High Temperature Neutron Diffraction Studies
I. Introduction
II. Experimental
III. Crystal Structures
IV. Phase Diagram Studies
V. Thermal Expansion
VI. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
About the Editor
Leroy Eyring
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and the Center for Solid State Science, Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona, USA
