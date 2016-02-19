Advances in High Temperature Chemistry V3
1st Edition
Description
Advances in High Temperature Chemistry, Volume 3 reviews and evaluates some techniques in high temperature chemistry.
Comprised of six chapters, this volume first discusses the principles concerned with high temperature chemistry. After introducing short-range ordering in crystals, this book shows how to interpret liquid alloy activity measurements. It also covers various techniques such as photoionization mass spectroscopy, photoelectron spectroscopy, and microwave spectroscopy. This book ends with a discussion on oxahalides and other transition elements. Researchers and high temperature chemists will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Contents of Previous Volumes
Some Theoretical Significances of High Temperature Chemistry
I. Some Pertinent Activities in High Temperature Chemistry
II. Concepts and Definitions
III. Probability Densities; Significance of ß = 0; High Temperature Physics
IV. Discontinuities and Turning Points; High Temperature Chemistry
References
Short-Range Ordering in Crystals
I. Introduction
II. Order Parameters
III. The Measurement of Order Parameters
IV. Ordering Energies and the Statistical Mechanics of Ordering
V. The Short-Range Ordered State
VI. Long-Range Periodicities and Superlattices
VII. Applications to Nonmetals
VIII. Outstanding Problems
References
Interpreting Liquid Alloy Activity Measurements: A Changing Scientific Paradigm
I. Introduction
II. Thermodynamic Measurements on Liquid Alloys
III. Some Solution Theories
References
Photoionization Mass Spectrometry and Photoelectron Spectroscopy of High Temperature Vapors
I. Introduction
II. Historical Development
III. Modern Photoionization Mass Spectrometry
IV. Comparison of Electron and Photon Impact
V. Interpretation of Threshold Behavior
VI. Results of Recent Photoionization Studies of High Temperature Vapors
VII. Photoelectron Spectroscopy of High Temperature Vapors
VIII. Kinetic Studies—An Aside
References
Microwave Spectroscopy of High Temperature Gases
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Techniques
III. Results for Diatomic Molecules
IV. Comparison of Experimentally Determined Molecular Parameters of Diatomics with ab Initio Results
V. Results on Triatomic Molecules
VI. Prospects for Future Research
References
Gaseous Oxohalides, Hydroxides, and Complex Oxides of Group III and Transition Elements
I. Introduction
II. Metal Mono-oxohalides
III. Metal Dioxohalides
IV. Metal Trioxohalides
V. Complex Binary Oxides : Mn Ox (n ≥ 2)
VI. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323156967
About the Editor
Leroy Eyring
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and the Center for Solid State Science, Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona, USA