Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 133
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Organosilicon azoles: Structure, silylotropy and NMR spectroscopy
Lyudmila I. Larina
2. Recent advances in the Nenitzescu indole synthesis (1990–2019)
Florea Dumitrascu and Marc A. Ilies
3. One-pot reactions of three-membered rings giving N,O,S-heterocycles
Vitalii A. Palchykov and Oleksandr Zhurakovskyi
4. Organometallic complexes of functionalized chelating azines: Part 2
Alexander P. Sadimenko
Description
Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry is the definitive series in the field - one of great importance to organic chemists, polymer chemists, and many biological scientists. Because biology and organic chemistry increasingly intersect, the associated nomenclature also is being used more frequently in explanations. Written by established authorities in the field from around the world, this comprehensive review combines descriptive synthetic chemistry and mechanistic insight to yield an understanding of how chemistry drives the preparation and useful properties of heterocyclic compounds.
Key Features
- Considered the definitive serial in the field of heterocyclic chemistry
- Serves as the go-to reference for organic chemists, polymer chemists and many biological scientists
- Provides the latest comprehensive reviews written by established authorities in the field
- Combines descriptive synthetic chemistry and mechanistic insight to enhance understanding of how chemistry drives the preparation and useful properties of heterocyclic compounds
Readership
Graduate students and research workers in academic and industrial laboratories, organic chemists, polymer chemists and biological scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128209851
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Eric Scriven
Eric Scriven was educated in the UK and appointed lecturer in organic chemistry at the University of Salford in 1971. He joined Reilly Industries in 1979, and was Head of Research & Development 1991-2003. He is now Publishing Editor of Arkivoc and is based at the Department of Chemistry, University of Florida in Gainesville. His research interests are in heterocyclic chemistry, especially pyridines. He has over 100 publications and patents in heterocyclic chemistry. He has also published and consulted in the field of technology management. He was a founding editor (with Hans Suschitzky) of Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry now in its 25th year. He has collaborated with Alan Katritzky and others as an Editor-in-Chief of Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry 2nd and 3rd editions. He has edited two other works, Azides and Nitrenes (1984), and Pyridines (2013).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA
Christopher Ramsden
Chris Ramsden was born in Manchester, UK in 1946. He is a graduate of Sheffield University and received his PhD in 1970 for a thesis entitled ‘Meso-ionic Compounds’ (W. D. Ollis) and a DSc in 1990. Subsequently he was a Robert A. Welch Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Texas (with M. J. S. Dewar)(1971-3), working on the development and application of semi-empirical MO methods, and an ICI Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of East Anglia (with A. R. Katritzky)(1973-6), working on the synthesis of novel heterocycles. In 1976 he moved to the pharmaceutical industry and was Head of Medicinal Chemistry (1986-1992) at Rhone-Poulenc, London. He moved to Keele University as Professor of Organic Chemistry in 1992, where he is now Emeritus Professor. His research interests include the structure and preparation of novel heterocycles, three-centre bonding in the context of the chemistry of betaines and hypervalent species, and the properties of the enzyme tyrosinase and related ortho-quinone chemistry. He was an Editor-in-Chief of ‘Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry III’ and a co-author of ‘The Handbook of Heterocyclic Chemistry, 3rd Edn, 2010.
Affiliations and Expertise
Keele University, Staffordshire, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.