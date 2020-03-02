Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 130
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Advances in synthesis and chemistry of azetidines
Girija S. Singh
2. Tricyclic fused bithiophenes and related analogues: Important building blocks for conjugated materials
Seth C. Rasmussen, Eric J. Uzelac and Evan W. Culver
3. Application of organic azides in the synthesis of heterocyclic systems
Branko Stanovnik
4. Ring-opening reactions of 2-imidazolines and their applications
Alexander Sapegin and Mikhail Krasavin
5. Cascade aza-Prins reactions
Lenka Cuprova and Adrian P. Dobbs
6. Arsoles, stiboles, and bismoles
Viktor Milata
7. Organometallic complexes of functionalized chelating azines
Alexander P. Sadimenko
Description
Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 130, the latest release in this definitive series, provides a comprehensive review that combines descriptive synthetic chemistry and mechanistic insights to yield an understanding of how chemistry drives the preparation and useful properties of heterocyclic compounds. New chapters in this release include Recent Developments in the Radiolabeling of Heterocyclic Rings, Chemistry of Azetidines, Tricyclic Fused Bithiophenes and Related Analogues: Important Building Blocks for Conjugated Materials, Application of Electrochemical Methods in the Synthesis of Heterocyclic Compounds and Elucidation of Their Properties, Organometallic Complexes of Chelating Azines, and more.
Key Features
- Considered the definitive serial in the field of heterocyclic chemistry
- Serves as the go-to reference for organic chemists, polymer chemists and many biological scientists
- Provides the latest comprehensive reviews as written by established authorities in the field
- Combines descriptive synthetic chemistry and mechanistic insights to enhance understanding on how chemistry drives the preparation and useful properties of heterocyclic compounds
Readership
Graduate students and research workers in academic and industrial laboratories, organic chemists, polymer chemists and biological scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 2nd March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128201022
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Eric Scriven Serial Editor
Eric Scriven was educated in the UK and appointed lecturer in organic chemistry at the University of Salford in 1971. He joined Reilly Industries in 1979, and was Head of Research & Development 1991-2003. He is now Publishing Editor of Arkivoc and is based at the Department of Chemistry, University of Florida in Gainesville. His research interests are in heterocyclic chemistry, especially pyridines. He has over 100 publications and patents in heterocyclic chemistry. He has also published and consulted in the field of technology management. He was a founding editor (with Hans Suschitzky) of Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry now in its 25th year. He has collaborated with Alan Katritzky and others as an Editor-in-Chief of Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry 2nd and 3rd editions. He has edited two other works, Azides and Nitrenes (1984), and Pyridines (2013).
Affiliations and Expertise
Portland, Oregon, USA
Christopher Ramsden Serial Editor
Chris Ramsden was born in Manchester, UK in 1946. He is a graduate of Sheffield University and received his PhD in 1970 for a thesis entitled ‘Meso-ionic Compounds’ (W. D. Ollis) and a DSc in 1990. Subsequently he was a Robert A. Welch Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Texas (with M. J. S. Dewar)(1971-3), working on the development and application of semi-empirical MO methods, and an ICI Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of East Anglia (with A. R. Katritzky)(1973-6), working on the synthesis of novel heterocycles. In 1976 he moved to the pharmaceutical industry and was Head of Medicinal Chemistry (1986-1992) at Rhone-Poulenc, London. He moved to Keele University as Professor of Organic Chemistry in 1992, where he is now Emeritus Professor. His research interests include the structure and preparation of novel heterocycles, three-centre bonding in the context of the chemistry of betaines and hypervalent species, and the properties of the enzyme tyrosinase and related ortho-quinone chemistry. He was an Editor-in-Chief of ‘Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry III’ and a co-author of ‘The Handbook of Heterocyclic Chemistry, 3rd Edn, 2010.
Affiliations and Expertise
Keele University, Staffordshire, UK