Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128120927, 9780128121955

Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 123

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Eric Scriven Christopher Ramsden
eBook ISBN: 9780128121955
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128120927
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th April 2017
Page Count: 380
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
169.00
143.65
245.00
208.25
175.00
148.75
263.59
224.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
245.00
208.25
195.00
165.75
225.00
191.25
342.68
291.28
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter One. Developments in Tetrazole Chemistry (2009–16)
V.A. Ostrovskii, E.A. Popova and R.E. Trifonov

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Fundamental Aspects and Theoretical Calculations
  • 3. Synthesis and Reactivity of Tetrazoles
  • 4. Important Compounds and Applications
  • 5. Concluding Remarks

Chapter Two. The Synthesis and Chemistry of Azolobenzodiazepines
K. Hemming

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Imidazobenzodiazepines
  • 3. Pyrrolobenzodiazepines
  • 4. Pyrazolobenzodiazepines
  • 5. Triazolobenzodiazepines
  • 6. Oxazolobenzodiazepines
  • 7. Tetrazolobenzodiazepines
  • 8. Conclusions

Chapter Three. Synthesis and Applications of Thiophene Derivatives as Organic Materials
G. Barbarella, M. Zangoli and F. Di Maria

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Synthesis of Oligo- and Polythiophenes
  • 3. Oligo- and Polythiophenes in Organic (Opto)Electronics
  • 4. Thiophene Oligomers as Fluorescent Probes in Biological Systems
  • 5. Oligo/Polythiophene-Based Nanoparticles and Microfibers
  • 6. Concluding Remarks

Chapter Four. Thiophene-Based Quinomethane Analogs
R.A. Aitken and A.D. Harper

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. 3-Alkylidenethiophen-2-ones
  • 3. 2-Alkylidenethiophen-3-ones
  • 4. 5-Alkylidenethiophen-2-ones

Chapter Five. A Synopsis of the Properties and Applications of Heteroaromatic Rings in Medicinal Chemistry
N.A. Meanwell

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. A Survey of Properties of 5- and 6-Membered Heteroaromatic Rings of Relevance to Drug Design
  • 3. Applications of Heteroaromatic Rings in Drug Design
  • 4. Epilogue

Description

Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 123 brings together the fields of biology and organic chemistry, highlighting the ways they increasingly intersect. This updated volume includes a section on new developments in tetrazole chemistry, a section on the synthesis and applications of thiophene derivatives as organic materials, and a synopsis of the properties and applications on heteroaromatic rings in medicinal chemistry. Written by established authorities from around the world, this comprehensive review combines descriptive synthetic chemistry and mechanistic insight to yield an understanding of how chemistry drives the preparation and useful properties of heterocyclic compounds.

This definitive series in the field will be of great value to organic chemists, polymer chemists and many biological scientists.

Key Features

  • Considered the definitive serial in the field of heterocyclic chemistry
  • Serves as the go-to reference for organic chemists, polymer chemists and many biological scientists
  • Provides the latest comprehensive reviews as written by established authorities in the field
  • Combines descriptive synthetic chemistry and mechanistic insight to enhance understanding of how chemistry drives the preparation and useful properties of heterocyclic chemistry

Readership

Graduate students and research workers in academic and industrial laboratories, organic chemists, polymer chemists and biological scientists

Details

No. of pages:
380
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128121955
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128120927

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Eric Scriven Serial Editor

Eric Scriven was educated in the UK and appointed lecturer in organic chemistry at the University of Salford in 1971. He joined Reilly Industries in 1979, and was Head of Research & Development 1991-2003. He is now Publishing Editor of Arkivoc and is based at the Department of Chemistry, University of Florida in Gainesville. His research interests are in heterocyclic chemistry, especially pyridines. He has over 100 publications and patents in heterocyclic chemistry. He has also published and consulted in the field of technology management. He was a founding editor (with Hans Suschitzky) of Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry now in its 25th year. He has collaborated with Alan Katritzky and others as an Editor-in-Chief of Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry 2nd and 3rd editions. He has edited two other works, Azides and Nitrenes (1984), and Pyridines (2013).

Affiliations and Expertise

Portland, Oregon, USA

Christopher Ramsden Serial Editor

Chris Ramsden was born in Manchester, UK in 1946. He is a graduate of Sheffield University and received his PhD in 1970 for a thesis entitled ‘Meso-ionic Compounds’ (W. D. Ollis) and a DSc in 1990. Subsequently he was a Robert A. Welch Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Texas (with M. J. S. Dewar)(1971-3), working on the development and application of semi-empirical MO methods, and an ICI Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of East Anglia (with A. R. Katritzky)(1973-6), working on the synthesis of novel heterocycles. In 1976 he moved to the pharmaceutical industry and was Head of Medicinal Chemistry (1986-1992) at Rhone-Poulenc, London. He moved to Keele University as Professor of Organic Chemistry in 1992, where he is now Emeritus Professor. His research interests include the structure and preparation of novel heterocycles, three-centre bonding in the context of the chemistry of betaines and hypervalent species, and the properties of the enzyme tyrosinase and related ortho-quinone chemistry. He was an Editor-in-Chief of ‘Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry III’ and a co-author of ‘The Handbook of Heterocyclic Chemistry, 3rd Edn, 2010.

Affiliations and Expertise

Keele University, Staffordshire, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.