Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 123
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One. Developments in Tetrazole Chemistry (2009–16)
V.A. Ostrovskii, E.A. Popova and R.E. Trifonov
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Fundamental Aspects and Theoretical Calculations
- 3. Synthesis and Reactivity of Tetrazoles
- 4. Important Compounds and Applications
- 5. Concluding Remarks
Chapter Two. The Synthesis and Chemistry of Azolobenzodiazepines
K. Hemming
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Imidazobenzodiazepines
- 3. Pyrrolobenzodiazepines
- 4. Pyrazolobenzodiazepines
- 5. Triazolobenzodiazepines
- 6. Oxazolobenzodiazepines
- 7. Tetrazolobenzodiazepines
- 8. Conclusions
Chapter Three. Synthesis and Applications of Thiophene Derivatives as Organic Materials
G. Barbarella, M. Zangoli and F. Di Maria
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Synthesis of Oligo- and Polythiophenes
- 3. Oligo- and Polythiophenes in Organic (Opto)Electronics
- 4. Thiophene Oligomers as Fluorescent Probes in Biological Systems
- 5. Oligo/Polythiophene-Based Nanoparticles and Microfibers
- 6. Concluding Remarks
Chapter Four. Thiophene-Based Quinomethane Analogs
R.A. Aitken and A.D. Harper
- 1. Introduction
- 2. 3-Alkylidenethiophen-2-ones
- 3. 2-Alkylidenethiophen-3-ones
- 4. 5-Alkylidenethiophen-2-ones
Chapter Five. A Synopsis of the Properties and Applications of Heteroaromatic Rings in Medicinal Chemistry
N.A. Meanwell
- 1. Introduction
- 2. A Survey of Properties of 5- and 6-Membered Heteroaromatic Rings of Relevance to Drug Design
- 3. Applications of Heteroaromatic Rings in Drug Design
- 4. Epilogue
Description
Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 123 brings together the fields of biology and organic chemistry, highlighting the ways they increasingly intersect. This updated volume includes a section on new developments in tetrazole chemistry, a section on the synthesis and applications of thiophene derivatives as organic materials, and a synopsis of the properties and applications on heteroaromatic rings in medicinal chemistry. Written by established authorities from around the world, this comprehensive review combines descriptive synthetic chemistry and mechanistic insight to yield an understanding of how chemistry drives the preparation and useful properties of heterocyclic compounds.
This definitive series in the field will be of great value to organic chemists, polymer chemists and many biological scientists.
Key Features
- Considered the definitive serial in the field of heterocyclic chemistry
- Serves as the go-to reference for organic chemists, polymer chemists and many biological scientists
- Provides the latest comprehensive reviews as written by established authorities in the field
- Combines descriptive synthetic chemistry and mechanistic insight to enhance understanding of how chemistry drives the preparation and useful properties of heterocyclic chemistry
Readership
Graduate students and research workers in academic and industrial laboratories, organic chemists, polymer chemists and biological scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 4th April 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128121955
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128120927
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Eric Scriven Serial Editor
Eric Scriven was educated in the UK and appointed lecturer in organic chemistry at the University of Salford in 1971. He joined Reilly Industries in 1979, and was Head of Research & Development 1991-2003. He is now Publishing Editor of Arkivoc and is based at the Department of Chemistry, University of Florida in Gainesville. His research interests are in heterocyclic chemistry, especially pyridines. He has over 100 publications and patents in heterocyclic chemistry. He has also published and consulted in the field of technology management. He was a founding editor (with Hans Suschitzky) of Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry now in its 25th year. He has collaborated with Alan Katritzky and others as an Editor-in-Chief of Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry 2nd and 3rd editions. He has edited two other works, Azides and Nitrenes (1984), and Pyridines (2013).
Affiliations and Expertise
Portland, Oregon, USA
Christopher Ramsden Serial Editor
Chris Ramsden was born in Manchester, UK in 1946. He is a graduate of Sheffield University and received his PhD in 1970 for a thesis entitled ‘Meso-ionic Compounds’ (W. D. Ollis) and a DSc in 1990. Subsequently he was a Robert A. Welch Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Texas (with M. J. S. Dewar)(1971-3), working on the development and application of semi-empirical MO methods, and an ICI Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of East Anglia (with A. R. Katritzky)(1973-6), working on the synthesis of novel heterocycles. In 1976 he moved to the pharmaceutical industry and was Head of Medicinal Chemistry (1986-1992) at Rhone-Poulenc, London. He moved to Keele University as Professor of Organic Chemistry in 1992, where he is now Emeritus Professor. His research interests include the structure and preparation of novel heterocycles, three-centre bonding in the context of the chemistry of betaines and hypervalent species, and the properties of the enzyme tyrosinase and related ortho-quinone chemistry. He was an Editor-in-Chief of ‘Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry III’ and a co-author of ‘The Handbook of Heterocyclic Chemistry, 3rd Edn, 2010.
Affiliations and Expertise
Keele University, Staffordshire, UK