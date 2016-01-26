Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 118
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One. Thiahelicenes: From Basic Knowledge to Applications
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Generalities and Structures
- 3. Synthesis
- 4. Functionalization of Thiahelicenes
- 5. Computational, Photophysical, and Electrochemical Studies
- 6. Applications
- 7. Perspectives: What Next?
Chapter Two. Recent Developments in the Chemistry of Boron Heterocycles
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Monoheteraboroles and Monoheteraborines
- 3. Diheteraboroles and Diheteraborines
- 4. Triheteraboroles and Triheteraborines
- 5. Tetraheteraboroles and Tetraheteraborines
- 6. Borazines and Boroxins
- 7. Concluding Remarks
Chapter Three. Recent Developments in the Lithiation Reactions of Oxygen Heterocycles
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Lithiated Oxygen Heterocycles
- 3. Oxygen Heterocycles as Directing Lithiation Groups
- 4. Miscellaneous
- 5. Conclusions and Outlook
Chapter Four. Phosphono- and Phosphinolactones in the Life Sciences
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Anticancer Activities
- 3. Antiviral Activities
- 4. Antibacterial and Antifungal Activities
- 5. Miscellaneous Activities
- 6. Conclusion
- List of Abbreviations
Chapter Five. Ketenes as Privileged Synthons in the Synthesis of Heterocyclic Compounds Part 3: Six-Membered Heterocycles
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Six-Membered Heterocycles with One Heteroatom
- 3. Conclusion
- List of Abbreviations
Description
Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry is the definitive series in the field—one of great importance to organic chemists, polymer chemists, and many biological scientists. Because biology and organic chemistry increasingly intersect, the associated nomenclature also is being used more frequently in explanations. Written by established authorities in the field from around the world, this comprehensive review combines descriptive synthetic chemistry and mechanistic insight to yield an understanding of how chemistry drives the preparation and useful properties of heterocyclic compounds.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 26th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128048467
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128046968
About the Serial Editors
Eric Scriven Serial Editor
Eric Scriven was educated in the UK and appointed lecturer in organic chemistry at the University of Salford in 1971. He joined Reilly Industries in 1979, and was Head of Research & Development 1991-2003. He is now Publishing Editor of Arkivoc and is based at the Department of Chemistry, University of Florida in Gainesville. His research interests are in heterocyclic chemistry, especially pyridines. He has over 100 publications and patents in heterocyclic chemistry. He has also published and consulted in the field of technology management. He was a founding editor (with Hans Suschitzky) of Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry now in its 25th year. He has collaborated with Alan Katritzky and others as an Editor-in-Chief of Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry 2nd and 3rd editions. He has edited two other works, Azides and Nitrenes (1984), and Pyridines (2013).
Affiliations and Expertise
Portland, Oregon, USA
Christopher Ramsden Serial Editor
Chris Ramsden was born in Manchester, UK in 1946. He is a graduate of Sheffield University and received his PhD in 1970 for a thesis entitled ‘Meso-ionic Compounds’ (W. D. Ollis) and a DSc in 1990. Subsequently he was a Robert A. Welch Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Texas (with M. J. S. Dewar)(1971-3), working on the development and application of semi-empirical MO methods, and an ICI Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of East Anglia (with A. R. Katritzky)(1973-6), working on the synthesis of novel heterocycles. In 1976 he moved to the pharmaceutical industry and was Head of Medicinal Chemistry (1986-1992) at Rhone-Poulenc, London. He moved to Keele University as Professor of Organic Chemistry in 1992, where he is now Emeritus Professor. His research interests include the structure and preparation of novel heterocycles, three-centre bonding in the context of the chemistry of betaines and hypervalent species, and the properties of the enzyme tyrosinase and related ortho-quinone chemistry. He was an Editor-in-Chief of ‘Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry III’ and a co-author of ‘The Handbook of Heterocyclic Chemistry, 3rd Edn, 2010.
Affiliations and Expertise
Keele University, Staffordshire, UK