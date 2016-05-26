Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 119
1st Edition
Heterocyclic Chemistry in the 21st Century: A Tribute to Alan Katritzky
Table of Contents
- Editorial Advisory Board
- Preface
- Chapter One. The Benzotriazole Story
- 1. 1H-Benzotriazole as a Synthetic Tool
- 2. 1H-Benzotriazole in the Synthesis of Heterocycles
- 3. Acylation, Aroylation, and Heteroaroylation by Bt Technology
- 4. Alkylations, Heteroalkylations, and Bt-Stabilized Carbanions
- 5. Rearrangements of Benzotriazole Derivatives
- 6. Benzotriazole in the Synthesis of Peptides and Isopeptides
- 7. Benzotriazole in the Synthesis of Amino Acid/Peptide Bioconjugates
- 8. Native Chemical Ligation Using Benzotriazole Chemistry
- 9. Benzotriazole in the Synthesis of Cyclic Peptides and Cyclic Peptidomimetics
- 10. Benzotriazole in the Synthesis of Peptidomimetics
- 11. Conclusion
- Chapter Two. Flow Synthesis of Heterocycles
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Current Challenges
- 3. Developing Fields
- 4. Telescoping
- 5. Conclusion
- Chapter Three. Hypervalent Heterocycles
- 1. Introduction
- 2. General Overview of Hypervalent Compounds
- 3. Hypervalent Heterocyclic Compounds of Group 13 Elements
- 4. Hypervalent Heterocyclic Compounds of Group 14 Elements
- 5. Hypervalent Heterocyclic Compounds of Group 15 Elements
- 6. Hypervalent Heterocyclic Compounds of Group 16 Elements
- 7. Hypervalent Heterocyclic Compounds of Group 17 Elements
- Chapter Four. Natural Products Containing Nitrogen Heterocycles—Some Highlights 1990–2015
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Isolation, Structure Determination, and Biosynthesis
- 3. Structures
- 4. Syntheses
- 5. Summary
- Chapter Five. Natural Products Containing Oxygen Heterocycles—Synthetic Advances Between 1990 and 2015
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Formation of a CO Bond
- 3. Formation of a C–C Bond
- 4. Conclusion
- Chapter Six. N-Heterocyclic Carbenes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. From History to Modern Syntheses of N-Heterocyclic Carbenes
- 3. Selected Examples of N-Heterocyclic Carbenes and Relatives
- 4. Conclusions
- Chapter Seven. Stable N- and N/S-Rich Heterocyclic Radicals: Synthesis and Applications
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Synthesis and Chemistry of Nitrogen-Based Heterocyclic Radicals
- 3. Applications
- 4. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Eight. New Developments in Heterocyclic Tautomerism: Desmotropes, Carbenes and Betaines
- 1. Introduction: Desmotropes, Tautomers, and Polymorphs
- 2. Techniques Used for Desmotropy Studies
- 3. Examples of Desmotropy
- 4. Desmotropy of Pharmaceutically Important Compounds
- 5. Tautomerism of Carbenes and Betaines
- Chapter Nine. Recent Advances of 1,3-Dipolar Cycloaddition Chemistry for Alkaloid Synthesis
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Carbonyl Ylides
- 3. Mesoionic Systems
- 4. Azides
- 5. Azomethine Ylides
- 6. Azomethine Imines
- 7. Nitrones
- 8. Nitrile Oxides
- 9. Asymmetric Reactions of 1,3-Dipoles
- 10. Concluding Remarks
- Index
Description
Heterocyclic Chemistry in the 21st Century: A Tribute to Alan Katritzky, the latest volume in the Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry series, is the definitive resource in the field—one of great importance to organic chemists, polymer chemists, and many biological scientists. Because biology and organic chemistry increasingly intersect, the associated nomenclature is also being used more frequently in explanations.
Written by established authorities in the field from around the world, this comprehensive review combines descriptive synthetic chemistry and mechanistic insights to yield an understanding of how chemistry drives the preparation and useful properties of heterocyclic compounds.
Key Features
- Considered the definitive serial in the field of heterocyclic chemistry
- Serves as the go-to reference for organic chemists, polymer chemists, and many biological scientists
- Provides the latest comprehensive reviews as written by established authorities in the field
- Combines descriptive synthetic chemistry and mechanistic insight to enhance understanding of how chemistry drives the preparation and useful properties of heterocyclic compounds
Readership
Graduate students and research workers in academic and industrial laboratories, organic chemists, polymer chemists and biological scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 26th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128048450
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128046951
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Eric Scriven Serial Editor
Eric Scriven was educated in the UK and appointed lecturer in organic chemistry at the University of Salford in 1971. He joined Reilly Industries in 1979, and was Head of Research & Development 1991-2003. He is now Publishing Editor of Arkivoc and is based at the Department of Chemistry, University of Florida in Gainesville. His research interests are in heterocyclic chemistry, especially pyridines. He has over 100 publications and patents in heterocyclic chemistry. He has also published and consulted in the field of technology management. He was a founding editor (with Hans Suschitzky) of Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry now in its 25th year. He has collaborated with Alan Katritzky and others as an Editor-in-Chief of Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry 2nd and 3rd editions. He has edited two other works, Azides and Nitrenes (1984), and Pyridines (2013).
Affiliations and Expertise
Portland, Oregon, USA
Christopher Ramsden Serial Editor
Chris Ramsden was born in Manchester, UK in 1946. He is a graduate of Sheffield University and received his PhD in 1970 for a thesis entitled ‘Meso-ionic Compounds’ (W. D. Ollis) and a DSc in 1990. Subsequently he was a Robert A. Welch Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Texas (with M. J. S. Dewar)(1971-3), working on the development and application of semi-empirical MO methods, and an ICI Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of East Anglia (with A. R. Katritzky)(1973-6), working on the synthesis of novel heterocycles. In 1976 he moved to the pharmaceutical industry and was Head of Medicinal Chemistry (1986-1992) at Rhone-Poulenc, London. He moved to Keele University as Professor of Organic Chemistry in 1992, where he is now Emeritus Professor. His research interests include the structure and preparation of novel heterocycles, three-centre bonding in the context of the chemistry of betaines and hypervalent species, and the properties of the enzyme tyrosinase and related ortho-quinone chemistry. He was an Editor-in-Chief of ‘Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry III’ and a co-author of ‘The Handbook of Heterocyclic Chemistry, 3rd Edn, 2010.
Affiliations and Expertise
Keele University, Staffordshire, UK