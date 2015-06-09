Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 114
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Recent Progress in Pyrimido[5,4-D]Pyrimidine Chemistry
- Recent Advances in Application of Amino Acids: Key Building Blocks in Design and Syntheses of Heterocyclic Compounds
- Ketenes as Privileged Synthons in the Syntheses of Heterocyclic Compounds
- C-N Bond Making Reactions at a Pyridine Ring
- N,N’-Bisazaheterocycles: Synthesis and Importance
Padala Satyanarayana Reddy and Anagani Kanaka Durga Bhavani
Gunther Fischer
Majid M. Heravi and Vaezeh Fathi Vavsari
Part 2: Five-Membered Heterocycles
Majid M. Heravi and Bahareh Talaei
Angela R. Sherman and Ramiah Murugan
Description
Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry is the definitive series in this area—one of great importance to organic chemists, polymer chemists and many biological scientists. As biology and organic chemistry increasingly intersect, the nomenclature of organic chemistry is increasingly used in explanations. This volume, number 114, covers topics including Diels-Alder of furans for synthesis, metal carbenoids, electron-rich heterocycles, synthesis of heterocyclic natural products, viridin and Wortmannin, and dihydropyridine intermediates.
Key Features
- A great resource for organic chemists, polymer chemists, and many biological scientists
- Written by established authorities in the field
- Comprehensive reviews combine descriptive synthetic chemistry and mechanistic insight, yielding an understanding of how the chemistry drives the preparation and useful properties of heterocyclic compounds
Readership
Graduate students and research workers in academic and industrial laboratories, organic chemists, polymer chemists and biological scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 418
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 9th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128023389
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128021309
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Eric F.V. Scriven Serial Editor
Eric Scriven was educated in the UK and appointed lecturer in organic chemistry at the University of Salford in 1971. He joined Reilly Industries in 1979, and was Head of Research & Development 1991-2003. He is now Publishing Editor of Arkivoc and is based at the Department of Chemistry, University of Florida in Gainesville. His research interests are in heterocyclic chemistry, especially pyridines. He has over 100 publications and patents in heterocyclic chemistry. He has also published and consulted in the field of technology management. He was a founding editor (with Hans Suschitzky) of Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry now in its 25th year. He has collaborated with Alan Katritzky and others as an Editor-in-Chief of Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry 2nd and 3rd editions. He has edited two other works, Azides and Nitrenes (1984), and Pyridines (2013).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, USA
Christopher Ramsden Serial Editor
Chris Ramsden was born in Manchester, UK in 1946. He is a graduate of Sheffield University and received his PhD in 1970 for a thesis entitled ‘Meso-ionic Compounds’ (W. D. Ollis) and a DSc in 1990. Subsequently he was a Robert A. Welch Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Texas (with M. J. S. Dewar)(1971-3), working on the development and application of semi-empirical MO methods, and an ICI Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of East Anglia (with A. R. Katritzky)(1973-6), working on the synthesis of novel heterocycles. In 1976 he moved to the pharmaceutical industry and was Head of Medicinal Chemistry (1986-1992) at Rhone-Poulenc, London. He moved to Keele University as Professor of Organic Chemistry in 1992, where he is now Emeritus Professor. His research interests include the structure and preparation of novel heterocycles, three-centre bonding in the context of the chemistry of betaines and hypervalent species, and the properties of the enzyme tyrosinase and related ortho-quinone chemistry. He was an Editor-in-Chief of ‘Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry III’ and a co-author of ‘The Handbook of Heterocyclic Chemistry, 3rd Edn, 2010.
Affiliations and Expertise
Keele University, Staffordshire, UK