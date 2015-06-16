Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 115
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Iodine Heterocycles
- Recent Advances in the Synthesis of Heterocyclic Compounds Using Flash Vacuum Pyrolysis
- De Novo Synthesis of 3-Pyrrolin-2-Ones
- Recent Advances in the Chemistry of Acridines
Andreas Schmidt and Ming Liu
Viktor V. Zhdankin
R. Alan Aitken and Youcef Boubalouta
Erin T. Pelkey, Sarah J. Pelkey and Jessica G. Greger
Description
Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry is the definitive series in this area—one of great importance to organic chemists, polymer chemists, and many biological scientists.
As the disciplines of biology and organic chemistry increasingly intersect, the nomenclature of organic chemistry is increasingly used in explanations across a variety of applications and areas of study. Users will find this comprehensive update of the subject matter to be a valuable addition to their library of reference materials.
Key Features
- Represents the definitive resource available on heterocyclic chemistry
- Contains discussions of great importance to organic chemists, polymer chemists, and many biological scientists
- Provides new discussion material for topics including diels-alder of furans for synthesis, metal carbenoids, electron rich heterocycles, synthesis of heterocyclic natural products, viridin, wortmanin, and dihydropyridine intermediates
- Discusses how the nomenclature of the field is increasingly used in explanations across a variety of applications and areas of study
Readership
Graduate students and research workers in academic and industrial laboratories, organic chemists, polymer chemists and biological scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 16th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128023372
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128021293
About the Serial Editors
Eric F.V. Scriven Serial Editor
Eric Scriven was educated in the UK and appointed lecturer in organic chemistry at the University of Salford in 1971. He joined Reilly Industries in 1979, and was Head of Research & Development 1991-2003. He is now Publishing Editor of Arkivoc and is based at the Department of Chemistry, University of Florida in Gainesville. His research interests are in heterocyclic chemistry, especially pyridines. He has over 100 publications and patents in heterocyclic chemistry. He has also published and consulted in the field of technology management. He was a founding editor (with Hans Suschitzky) of Progress in Heterocyclic Chemistry now in its 25th year. He has collaborated with Alan Katritzky and others as an Editor-in-Chief of Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry 2nd and 3rd editions. He has edited two other works, Azides and Nitrenes (1984), and Pyridines (2013).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, USA
Christopher Ramsden Serial Editor
Chris Ramsden was born in Manchester, UK in 1946. He is a graduate of Sheffield University and received his PhD in 1970 for a thesis entitled ‘Meso-ionic Compounds’ (W. D. Ollis) and a DSc in 1990. Subsequently he was a Robert A. Welch Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Texas (with M. J. S. Dewar)(1971-3), working on the development and application of semi-empirical MO methods, and an ICI Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of East Anglia (with A. R. Katritzky)(1973-6), working on the synthesis of novel heterocycles. In 1976 he moved to the pharmaceutical industry and was Head of Medicinal Chemistry (1986-1992) at Rhone-Poulenc, London. He moved to Keele University as Professor of Organic Chemistry in 1992, where he is now Emeritus Professor. His research interests include the structure and preparation of novel heterocycles, three-centre bonding in the context of the chemistry of betaines and hypervalent species, and the properties of the enzyme tyrosinase and related ortho-quinone chemistry. He was an Editor-in-Chief of ‘Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry III’ and a co-author of ‘The Handbook of Heterocyclic Chemistry, 3rd Edn, 2010.
Affiliations and Expertise
Keele University, Staffordshire, UK