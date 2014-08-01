Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 112
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Editorial Advisory Board
- Preface
- Chapter One. Pechmann Reaction in the Synthesis of Coumarin Derivatives
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Mechanism
- 3. Synthesis of Coumarins via Pechmann Reaction
- 4. Pechmann-Type Reactions
- 5. Application of Pechmann Reaction in Synthesis Reactions
- 6. Conclusions and Future Prospects
- Chapter Two. Quinoxaline Macrocycles
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Introduction of the Quinoxaline System into Macrocycles
- 3. Quinoxaline Derivatives in the Synthesis of Macrocycles
- 4. 1,n-Bis(quinoxalin-1-yl)alkanes in the Synthesis of macrocycles
- 5. From Both Resorcin[4]arenes and Quinoxalines
- 6. Other methods of Synthesis
- 7. Conclusions
- Chapter Three. Mechano Heterocyclic Chemistry: Grinding and Ball Mills
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Grinding
- 3. Ball Mills
- 4. Conclusions
- Chapter Four. Heterocycles from Donor–Acceptor Interactions
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Reactions of Nucleophiles with TCNE, 1 (Heterocycles from Self-Condensation of TCNE, 1)
- 3. Reactions of Nucleophiles with DCHNQ, 2a
- 4. Reactions of Nucleophiles with DCNQ, 2b
- 5. Reactions of Nucleophiles with CNIND, 3
- 6. Reactions of Nucleophiles with 3,4,5,6-tetrachloro-1,2-benzoquinone (4), 2,3,5,6-tetrachloro-1,4-benzoquinone (5), and DDQ, 6
- 7. Selected Examples of Cycloaddition Reactions of π-Quinones in Heterocyclic Synthesis
- 8. Selective Examples of Biologically and Pharmaceutical Active of Heterocyclic Quinones in Natural Products
- 9. Summary and Conclusion
- Chapter Five. Bischler–Napieralski Reaction in the Syntheses of Isoquinolines
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Mechanism
- 3. The Syntheses of Isoquinolines
- 4. Asymmetric Syntheses
- 5. Conclusion
- Index
Description
Established in 1960, Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry is the definitive serial in the area—one of great importance to organic chemists, polymer chemists and many biological scientists. Written by established authorities in the field, the comprehensive reviews combine descriptive chemistry and mechanistic insight and yield an understanding of how the chemistry drives the properties.
Reviews
"The typesetting, arrangement of references, and drafting of structural formulas adhere to the high standards of this series and provide a model for good publishing...The content is, as to be expected, excellent." --Journal of the American Chemical Society
About the Editors
Alan Katritzky Editor
Alan Katritzky was educated at Oxford and has held faculty positions at Cambridge and East Anglia before he migrated in 1980 to the University of Florida, where he was Kenan Professor and Director for the Institute for Heterocyclic Compounds. During his career he has trained more than 1000 graduate students and post-docs, and lectured and consulted world-wide. He led the team, which produced “Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry” and its sequels, "CHEC-II" and "CHEC-III”, has edited “Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Vols. 1 through 111” and conceived the plan for “Comprehensive Organic Functional Group Transformations”. He founded Arkat-USA, a non-profit organization which publishes “Archive for Organic Chemistry” (ARKIVOC) an electronic journal completely free to authors and readers at (www.arkat-usa.org). Honors include 14 honorary doctorates from 11 countries and membership of foreign membership of the National Academies of Britain, Catalonia, India, Poland, Russia and Slovenia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA