Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 110
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry Volume 110 (in Honor of Professor Edward C. Taylor)
Chapter One. Intramolecular Diels–Alder Cycloaddition of Furans (IMDAF) for Natural Product Synthesis
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Intramolecular Diels–Alder Reactions of Furans (IMDAF)
3 Intramolecular Diels–Alder Reactions of Furans for Carbocycle Synthesis
4 IMDAF Cycloaddition of 2-Aminofurans
5 Application of the IMDAF Cycloaddition Toward Alkaloid Synthesis
6 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Two. Reactions of Indoles with Metal-Bound Carbenoids
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Intermolecular Reactions Of Indoles and Metal-Bound Carbenoids
3 Intramolecular Reactions
4 Conclusion
References
Chapter Three. Strategies for the Synthesis of Alkaloids and Novel Nitrogen Heterocycles
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Role of Iminium Ions in Alkaloid Synthesis
3 Applications of VMR to Alkaloid Synthesis
4 Applications of Olefin Metathesis to Alkaloid Synthesis
5 New Approach to Diversity Oriented Synthesis
6 Recent Applications of MCAPs in Alkaloid Synthesis
7 Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Four. Constructing the Heterocyclic Core of Viridin and Wortmannin
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Background
3 Bis-Heteroannulation as a Route to the Heterocyclic Ring Core of the Furanosteroids
4 General Strategy
5 Retrosynthetic Plan for the Viridin Class of Furanosteroids
6 Preliminary Results
7 Synthesizing the Heterocyclic Core of Viridin
8 Retrosynthetic Plan for the Wortmannin Class of Furanosteroids
9 Preliminary Results
10 Synthesizing the Heterocyclic Core of Wortmannin
11 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Five. The Chemistry of 1,2-Diazetidin-3-Ones
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Synthesis
3 Physicochemical Properties, and Chemical Transformations
4 Biological Activity and Other Potential Uses for Diazetidinones
5 1,2-Diazetidinediones
6 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Six. Dihydropyridine Preparation and Application in the Synthesis of Pyridine Derivatives
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 From Acyclic Precursors
3 From Pyridine and Cyclic Precursors
4 Oxidation of Dihydropyridines to Pyridines
5 Dihydropyridine Intermediates in Organic Synthesis
References
Index
Established in 1960, Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry is the definitive serial in the area—one of great importance to organic chemists, polymer chemists and many biological scientists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 25th January 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124079076
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124081000
"The typesetting, arrangement of references, and drafting of structural formulas adhere to the high standards of this series and provide a model for good publishing...The content is, as to be expected, excellent."--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
Alan Katritzky Editor
Alan Katritzky was Kenan Professor and Director for the Institute for Heterocyclic Compounds at the University of Florida. He has edited "Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Vols. 1 through 111".
Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA