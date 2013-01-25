Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124081000, 9780124079076

Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 110

1st Edition

Editors: Alan Katritzky
eBook ISBN: 9780124079076
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124081000
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th January 2013
Page Count: 258
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
144.50
245.00
208.25
185.00
157.25
263.59
224.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
245.00
208.25
149.00
126.65
185.00
157.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Editorial Advisory Board

List of Contributors

Preface

Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry Volume 110 (in Honor of Professor Edward C. Taylor)

Chapter One. Intramolecular Diels–Alder Cycloaddition of Furans (IMDAF) for Natural Product Synthesis

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Intramolecular Diels–Alder Reactions of Furans (IMDAF)

3 Intramolecular Diels–Alder Reactions of Furans for Carbocycle Synthesis

4 IMDAF Cycloaddition of 2-Aminofurans

5 Application of the IMDAF Cycloaddition Toward Alkaloid Synthesis

6 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Two. Reactions of Indoles with Metal-Bound Carbenoids

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Intermolecular Reactions Of Indoles and Metal-Bound Carbenoids

3 Intramolecular Reactions

4 Conclusion

References

Chapter Three. Strategies for the Synthesis of Alkaloids and Novel Nitrogen Heterocycles

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Role of Iminium Ions in Alkaloid Synthesis

3 Applications of VMR to Alkaloid Synthesis

4 Applications of Olefin Metathesis to Alkaloid Synthesis

5 New Approach to Diversity Oriented Synthesis

6 Recent Applications of MCAPs in Alkaloid Synthesis

7 Summary

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Four. Constructing the Heterocyclic Core of Viridin and Wortmannin

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Background

3 Bis-Heteroannulation as a Route to the Heterocyclic Ring Core of the Furanosteroids

4 General Strategy

5 Retrosynthetic Plan for the Viridin Class of Furanosteroids

6 Preliminary Results

7 Synthesizing the Heterocyclic Core of Viridin

8 Retrosynthetic Plan for the Wortmannin Class of Furanosteroids

9 Preliminary Results

10 Synthesizing the Heterocyclic Core of Wortmannin

11 Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Five. The Chemistry of 1,2-Diazetidin-3-Ones

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Synthesis

3 Physicochemical Properties, and Chemical Transformations

4 Biological Activity and Other Potential Uses for Diazetidinones

5 1,2-Diazetidinediones

6 Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter Six. Dihydropyridine Preparation and Application in the Synthesis of Pyridine Derivatives

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 From Acyclic Precursors

3 From Pyridine and Cyclic Precursors

4 Oxidation of Dihydropyridines to Pyridines

5 Dihydropyridine Intermediates in Organic Synthesis

References

Index

Description

Established in 1960, Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry is the definitive serial in the area—one of great importance to organic chemists, polymer chemists and many biological scientists. Written by established authorities in the field, the comprehensive reviews combine descriptive chemistry and mechanistic insight and yield an understanding of how the chemistry drives the properties.

Key Features

  • One of great importance to organic chemists, polymer chemists and many biological scientists
  • Written by established authorities in the field, the comprehensive reviews combine descriptive chemistry and mechanistic insight and yield an understanding of how the chemistry drives the properties

Readership

Graduate students and research workers in academic and industrial laboratories

Details

No. of pages:
258
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124079076
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124081000

Reviews

"The typesetting, arrangement of references, and drafting of structural formulas adhere to the high standards of this series and provide a model for good publishing...The content is, as to be expected, excellent."--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Alan Katritzky

Alan Katritzky Editor

Alan Katritzky was educated at Oxford and has held faculty positions at Cambridge and East Anglia before he migrated in 1980 to the University of Florida, where he was Kenan Professor and Director for the Institute for Heterocyclic Compounds. During his career he has trained more than 1000 graduate students and post-docs, and lectured and consulted world-wide. He led the team, which produced “Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry” and its sequels, "CHEC-II" and "CHEC-III”, has edited “Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Vols. 1 through 111” and conceived the plan for “Comprehensive Organic Functional Group Transformations”. He founded Arkat-USA, a non-profit organization which publishes “Archive for Organic Chemistry” (ARKIVOC) an electronic journal completely free to authors and readers at (www.arkat-usa.org). Honors include 14 honorary doctorates from 11 countries and membership of foreign membership of the National Academies of Britain, Catalonia, India, Poland, Russia and Slovenia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.