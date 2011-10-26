Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123884060, 9780123884077

Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 104

1st Edition

Editors: Alan Katritzky
eBook ISBN: 9780123884077
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123884060
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th October 2011
Page Count: 512
Table of Contents

    Recent Development in the Chemistry of Bicyclic 6-6 Systems Containing One Bridgehead Nitrogen Atom and One Extra Heteroatom and Their Benzologs (An update) - István Hermecz
    Photochemical and Photophysical Behavior of Thiophene - Maurizio D’Auria
    Organometallic Complexes of Phosphinopyridines and Related Ligands - Alexander P. Sadimenko

    Description

    Established in 1960, Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry is the definitive serial in the area—one of great importance to organic chemists, polymer chemists and many biological scientists. Written by established authorities in the field, the comprehensive reviews combine descriptive chemistry and mechanistic insight and yield an understanding of how the chemistry drives the properties.

    Key Features

    • Provides up-to-date material on a fast-growing and highly topical subject area
    • Contains the latest research covering a wide variety of heterocyclic topics
    • Written by leading authorities and designed as a handbook for students and industry and academic researchers

    Readership

    graduate students and research workers in academic and industrial laboratories

    Details

    No. of pages:
    512
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Academic Press 2011
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Academic Press
    eBook ISBN:
    9780123884077
    Hardcover ISBN:
    9780123884060

    Reviews

    "The typesetting, arrangement of references, and drafting of structural formulas adhere to the high standards of this series and provide a model for good publishing...The content is, as to be expected, excellent."--Journal of the American Chemical Society

    Ratings and Reviews

    About the Editors

    Alan Katritzky

    Alan Katritzky Editor

    Alan Katritzky was educated at Oxford and has held faculty positions at Cambridge and East Anglia before he migrated in 1980 to the University of Florida, where he was Kenan Professor and Director for the Institute for Heterocyclic Compounds. During his career he has trained more than 1000 graduate students and post-docs, and lectured and consulted world-wide. He led the team, which produced “Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry” and its sequels, "CHEC-II" and "CHEC-III”, has edited “Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Vols. 1 through 111” and conceived the plan for “Comprehensive Organic Functional Group Transformations”. He founded Arkat-USA, a non-profit organization which publishes “Archive for Organic Chemistry” (ARKIVOC) an electronic journal completely free to authors and readers at (www.arkat-usa.org). Honors include 14 honorary doctorates from 11 countries and membership of foreign membership of the National Academies of Britain, Catalonia, India, Poland, Russia and Slovenia.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA

