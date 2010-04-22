Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 100
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Heterocycle-forming reactions of 1,2 benzoquinones
--C.A. Ramsden
Naturally occurring 1,4-thiazines
--C. Moody and C.L. Coombes
New developments in the preparation and synthetic application of 1,2,4-triazines
--R. Taylor and S. Raw
Heteroaryl radicals
-- K. Jones
Alkyl acetone-1,3-dicarboxilates in the synthesis of heterocyclic systems
-- B. Stanovnik
Remarkable advances in the organometallic chemistry of heterocycles
-- A. Sadimenko
1,2,3-Triazolo[1,5-a]pyridines – an update
-- G. Jones
Description
Established in 1960, Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry is the definitive serial in the area—one of great importance to organic chemists, polymer chemists, and many biological scientists. Written by established authorities in the field, the comprehensive reviews combine descriptive chemistry and mechanistic insight and yield an understanding of how the chemistry drives the properties.
Key Features
- Provides up-to-date material on a fast growing and highly topical subject area
- Contains the latest research covering a wide variety of heterocyclic topics
- Written by leading authorities and designed as a handbook for students and industry and academic researchers
Readership
For graduate students and research workers in academic and industrial laboratories
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 22nd April 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123809377
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123809360
About the Editors
Alan Katritzky Editor
Alan Katritzky was educated at Oxford and has held faculty positions at Cambridge and East Anglia before he migrated in 1980 to the University of Florida, where he was Kenan Professor and Director for the Institute for Heterocyclic Compounds. During his career he has trained more than 1000 graduate students and post-docs, and lectured and consulted world-wide. He led the team, which produced “Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry” and its sequels, "CHEC-II" and "CHEC-III”, has edited “Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Vols. 1 through 111” and conceived the plan for “Comprehensive Organic Functional Group Transformations”. He founded Arkat-USA, a non-profit organization which publishes “Archive for Organic Chemistry” (ARKIVOC) an electronic journal completely free to authors and readers at (www.arkat-usa.org). Honors include 14 honorary doctorates from 11 countries and membership of foreign membership of the National Academies of Britain, Catalonia, India, Poland, Russia and Slovenia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA