Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 94
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Isothiazolium Salts and their Use as Components for the Synthesis of S,N-Heterocycles (J. Fahrig, B. Schulze).
- Aminoisoxazoles: Preparations and Utility in the Synthesis of Condensed Systems (V.P. Kislyi et al.).
- The Synthesis of Heterocycles Using Cascade Chemistry (S.K. Bur, A. Padwa).
- Organometallic Chemistry of Polypyridine Ligands II (A.P. Sadimenko).
Description
Written by established authorities in the field, the comprehensive reviews combine descriptive chemistry and mechanistic insight and yield an understanding of how the chemistry drives the properties.
Volume 94 of Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry commences with a review of cascade reactions on heterocyclic synthesis. The chapter presents a fascinating array of complex sequences which provide efficient routes to a wide variety of heterocyclic systems.
The second chapter is the twelfth in the series on the organic chemistry of heterocyclic ligands in metallic complexes. The present contribution deals with the chemistry of polypyridine ligands in organomanganese and organorhenium complexes. Its current importance can be measured by the fact that, of the nearly 700 references, approximately half date from the last 10 years. Preparation of aminoisoxazoles and their utility in the synthesis of condensed systems are also covered.
In the final chapter, isothiazolium salts and their use in synthesis are reviewed. Many condensed S,N-heterocyclic systems are described in this, the first review dedicated to this topic.
Key Features
- Up-to-date results in the subject which continues to gain importance and expand
- Makes available to graduate students and research workers in academic and industrial laboratories the latest reviews on wide variety of heterocyclic topics
- The series forms a very substantial database covering wide areas of heterocyclic chemistry
Readership
Graduate students and research workers in academic and industrial laboratories
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 24th May 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080493329
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123739636
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Alan Katritzky Editor
Alan Katritzky was educated at Oxford and has held faculty positions at Cambridge and East Anglia before he migrated in 1980 to the University of Florida, where he was Kenan Professor and Director for the Institute for Heterocyclic Compounds. During his career he has trained more than 1000 graduate students and post-docs, and lectured and consulted world-wide. He led the team, which produced “Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry” and its sequels, "CHEC-II" and "CHEC-III”, has edited “Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Vols. 1 through 111” and conceived the plan for “Comprehensive Organic Functional Group Transformations”. He founded Arkat-USA, a non-profit organization which publishes “Archive for Organic Chemistry” (ARKIVOC) an electronic journal completely free to authors and readers at (www.arkat-usa.org). Honors include 14 honorary doctorates from 11 countries and membership of foreign membership of the National Academies of Britain, Catalonia, India, Poland, Russia and Slovenia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA