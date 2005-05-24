Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 88
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Microwave Irradiation for Accelerating Organic Reactions. Part I: Three, Four and Five Membered Heterocycles (E.S.H. El Ashry et al.).
Organometallic Complexes of the &eegr;2(N, C)-Coordinated Derivatives of Pyridine (A. Sadimenko).
Annulated heterocyclo-purines II. Fused six-and more-membered heterocyclo-purinediones, -purinones and -purineimines (A. Rybár).
Fluorine-Containing Heterocycles. Part III. Synthesis of Perfluoroalkyl Heterocycles Using Perfluoroolefins Containing a Reactive Group at the Double Bond (G.G. Furin).
Index.
Description
Established in 1960, Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry is the definitive serial in the area-one of great importance to organic chemists, polymer chemists, and many biological scientists. Written by established authorities in the field, the comprehensive reviews combine descriptive chemistry and mechanistic insight and yield an understanding of how the chemistry drives the properties.
Readership
Organic chemists, pharmacologists, medicinal chemists, photographic chemists, and agrochemists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 24th May 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080458120
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120207886
About the Editors
Alan Katritzky Editor
Alan Katritzky was educated at Oxford and has held faculty positions at Cambridge and East Anglia before he migrated in 1980 to the University of Florida, where he was Kenan Professor and Director for the Institute for Heterocyclic Compounds. During his career he has trained more than 1000 graduate students and post-docs, and lectured and consulted world-wide. He led the team, which produced “Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry” and its sequels, "CHEC-II" and "CHEC-III”, has edited “Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Vols. 1 through 111” and conceived the plan for “Comprehensive Organic Functional Group Transformations”. He founded Arkat-USA, a non-profit organization which publishes “Archive for Organic Chemistry” (ARKIVOC) an electronic journal completely free to authors and readers at (www.arkat-usa.org). Honors include 14 honorary doctorates from 11 countries and membership of foreign membership of the National Academies of Britain, Catalonia, India, Poland, Russia and Slovenia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA