Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 76
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Prototropic Tautomerism of Heterocycles: Heteroaromatic Tautomerism—General Overview and Methodology
- I Introduction
- II General Discussion
- III Theoretical Methods
- IV Chemical vs Physical Methods for the Study of Tautomerism
- V Nonspectroscopic Physical Methods
- VI Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
- VII Other Spectroscopic Methods
- VIII Fluorescence Spectroscopy and Excited State Proton Transfer
- IX Tautomerism and Aromaticity
- X Tautomerism and Reactivity
- XI Tautomerism in Organometallic and Coordination Chemistry
- XII Tautomerism and Biological Activity
- XIII Tautomerism and Supramolecular Chemistry
- XIV Criteria for Choice of Physical Methods
- XV Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Tautomerism of Heterocycles: Five-Membered Rings with One Heteroatom
- I Introduction
- II Annular Tautomerism of Five-Membered Rings
- III Compounds with Potential Hydroxy Groups
- IV Compounds with Potential Mercapto Groups
- V Compounds with Potential Amino Groups
- VI Compounds with a Potential Hydroxy and a Potential Amino Group
- VII Compounds with Potential Methyl Groups
- VIII Other Substituted Furans, Thiophenes, Pyrroles, and Their Benzo Derivatives
- The Tautomerism of Heterocycles: Five-membered Rings with Two or More Heteroatoms
- I Annular Tautomerism
- II Side-Chain Tautomerism
- III Ring-Chain Tautomerism
- IV Valence Tautomerism
- V Tautomeric Transformations in the Electronic Excited States
- VI Stabilization of Unusual Tautomeric Forms of Azoles and Their Derivatives in Metal Coordination Compounds
Description
Established in 1960, Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry is the definitive serial in the area--one of great importance to organic chemists, polymer chemists, and many biological scientists. Written by established authorities in the field, the comprehensive reviews combine descriptive chemistry and mechanistic insight and yield an understanding of how the chemistry drives the properties.
Readership
Organic chemists, pharmacologists, medicinal chemists, photographic chemists, and agrochemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 323
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 19th June 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080493565
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120207763
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The typesetting, arrangement of references, and drafting of structural formulas adhere to the high standards of this series and provide a model for good publishing....The content is, as to be expected, excellent." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Alan Katritzky Serial Editor
Alan Katritzky was educated at Oxford and has held faculty positions at Cambridge and East Anglia before he migrated in 1980 to the University of Florida, where he was Kenan Professor and Director for the Institute for Heterocyclic Compounds. During his career he has trained more than 1000 graduate students and post-docs, and lectured and consulted world-wide. He led the team, which produced “Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry” and its sequels, "CHEC-II" and "CHEC-III”, has edited “Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Vols. 1 through 111” and conceived the plan for “Comprehensive Organic Functional Group Transformations”. He founded Arkat-USA, a non-profit organization which publishes “Archive for Organic Chemistry” (ARKIVOC) an electronic journal completely free to authors and readers at (www.arkat-usa.org). Honors include 14 honorary doctorates from 11 countries and membership of foreign membership of the National Academies of Britain, Catalonia, India, Poland, Russia and Slovenia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA