Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120207688, 9780080576558

Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 68

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Alan Katritzky
eBook ISBN: 9780080576558
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120207688
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd April 1997
Page Count: 432
Table of Contents

E.S.H. El Ashry and Y. El Kilany, Acyclonucleosides, Part II. B.B. Lohray and V. Bhushan, 1, 3, 2-Dioxathiolane Oxides: Epoxide Equivalents and Versatile Synthons. F.A. Abu-Shanab, B.J. Wakefield, and M.H. Elnagdi, Methylpyridines and Other Methylazines as Precursors to Bicycles and Polycycles. M.A.E. Shaban and A.Z. Nasr, The Chemistry of C-Nucleosides and Their Analogs I: C-Nucleosides of Hetero Monocyclic Bases.

Description

The first chapter in this volume, by E.S.H. El-Ashry, represents the second part of a trilogy on nucleosides he began in Volume 67. This chapter deals with diseco-nucleosides, or analogs of nucleosides in which thereare two bond disconnections. Other chapters deal with the importance of cyclic sulfates as intermediates in organic synthesis, methlypyridines and other methylazines as precursors to biand polyheterocycles, and the variety of heterocycles in nucleoside analogs in heteromonocyclic bases.

Readership

Organic chemists, pharmacologists, medicinal chemists, photographic chemists, and agro-chemists.

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080576558
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120207688

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The typesetting, arrangement of references, and drafting of structural formulas adhere to the high standards of this series and provide a model for good publishing....The content is, as to be expected, excellent." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Alan Katritzky

Alan Katritzky Serial Editor

Alan Katritzky was educated at Oxford and has held faculty positions at Cambridge and East Anglia before he migrated in 1980 to the University of Florida, where he was Kenan Professor and Director for the Institute for Heterocyclic Compounds. During his career he has trained more than 1000 graduate students and post-docs, and lectured and consulted world-wide. He led the team, which produced “Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry” and its sequels, "CHEC-II" and "CHEC-III”, has edited “Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Vols. 1 through 111” and conceived the plan for “Comprehensive Organic Functional Group Transformations”. He founded Arkat-USA, a non-profit organization which publishes “Archive for Organic Chemistry” (ARKIVOC) an electronic journal completely free to authors and readers at (www.arkat-usa.org). Honors include 14 honorary doctorates from 11 countries and membership of foreign membership of the National Academies of Britain, Catalonia, India, Poland, Russia and Slovenia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA

