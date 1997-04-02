Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 68
1st Edition
Table of Contents
E.S.H. El Ashry and Y. El Kilany, Acyclonucleosides, Part II. B.B. Lohray and V. Bhushan, 1, 3, 2-Dioxathiolane Oxides: Epoxide Equivalents and Versatile Synthons. F.A. Abu-Shanab, B.J. Wakefield, and M.H. Elnagdi, Methylpyridines and Other Methylazines as Precursors to Bicycles and Polycycles. M.A.E. Shaban and A.Z. Nasr, The Chemistry of C-Nucleosides and Their Analogs I: C-Nucleosides of Hetero Monocyclic Bases.
Description
The first chapter in this volume, by E.S.H. El-Ashry, represents the second part of a trilogy on nucleosides he began in Volume 67. This chapter deals with diseco-nucleosides, or analogs of nucleosides in which thereare two bond disconnections. Other chapters deal with the importance of cyclic sulfates as intermediates in organic synthesis, methlypyridines and other methylazines as precursors to biand polyheterocycles, and the variety of heterocycles in nucleoside analogs in heteromonocyclic bases.
Readership
Organic chemists, pharmacologists, medicinal chemists, photographic chemists, and agro-chemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 2nd April 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080576558
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120207688
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The typesetting, arrangement of references, and drafting of structural formulas adhere to the high standards of this series and provide a model for good publishing....The content is, as to be expected, excellent." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Alan Katritzky Serial Editor
Alan Katritzky was educated at Oxford and has held faculty positions at Cambridge and East Anglia before he migrated in 1980 to the University of Florida, where he was Kenan Professor and Director for the Institute for Heterocyclic Compounds. During his career he has trained more than 1000 graduate students and post-docs, and lectured and consulted world-wide. He led the team, which produced “Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry” and its sequels, "CHEC-II" and "CHEC-III”, has edited “Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Vols. 1 through 111” and conceived the plan for “Comprehensive Organic Functional Group Transformations”. He founded Arkat-USA, a non-profit organization which publishes “Archive for Organic Chemistry” (ARKIVOC) an electronic journal completely free to authors and readers at (www.arkat-usa.org). Honors include 14 honorary doctorates from 11 countries and membership of foreign membership of the National Academies of Britain, Catalonia, India, Poland, Russia and Slovenia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA