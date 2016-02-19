Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Volume 59
1st Edition
Table of Contents
M.J. Silvester,.Recent Advances in Fluoroheterocyclic Chemistry. J. Kuthan, P. Sebek, and S. Bohm, Developments in the Chemistry of Thiopyrans, Selenopyrans, and Teluropyrans. M.R. Grimmett, Halogenation of Heterocycles, Part 3-Heterocycles Fused to Other Aromatic Heteroaromatic Rings. E.S.H. El Ashry, N. Rashed, M. Taha, and E. Ramadan, Condensed 1,2,4-Triazines, Part 1-Fused to Heterocycles with 3,4, and 5-Membered Rings.
Description
Established in 1960, Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry is the definitive serial in the area-one of great importance to organic chemists, polymer chemists, and most biological scientists. Every fifth volume ofAdvances in Heterocyclic Chemistry contains a cumulative subject index.
Readership
Organic chemists, pharmacologists, medicinal chemists, photographic chemists, and agrochemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 369
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 21st March 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080576466
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120207596
About the Serial Volume Editors
Alan Katritzky Serial Volume Editor
Alan Katritzky was educated at Oxford and has held faculty positions at Cambridge and East Anglia before he migrated in 1980 to the University of Florida, where he was Kenan Professor and Director for the Institute for Heterocyclic Compounds. During his career he has trained more than 1000 graduate students and post-docs, and lectured and consulted world-wide. He led the team, which produced “Comprehensive Heterocyclic Chemistry” and its sequels, "CHEC-II" and "CHEC-III”, has edited “Advances in Heterocyclic Chemistry, Vols. 1 through 111” and conceived the plan for “Comprehensive Organic Functional Group Transformations”. He founded Arkat-USA, a non-profit organization which publishes “Archive for Organic Chemistry” (ARKIVOC) an electronic journal completely free to authors and readers at (www.arkat-usa.org). Honors include 14 honorary doctorates from 11 countries and membership of foreign membership of the National Academies of Britain, Catalonia, India, Poland, Russia and Slovenia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA