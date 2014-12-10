Advances in Hemodynamic Monitoring, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323341721, 9780323341899

Advances in Hemodynamic Monitoring, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 31-1

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Pinsky
eBook ISBN: 9780323341899
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323341721
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th December 2014
Description

Dr. Michael Pinsky has assembled an expert team of authors on the topic of Hemodynamic Monitoring. Articles topics include: The interface between monitoring and physiology at the bedside; Defining goals of resuscitation in the critically ill; Minimally invasive hemodynamic monitoring; Bedside ultrasound for the intensivist; Invasive hemodynamic monitoring; Functional hemodynamic monitoring; Using what you get: dynamic physiological signatures of critical illness; and Effect of organizational issues on resuscitation effectiveness.

Details

About the Authors

Michael Pinsky Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Critical Care Medicine University of Pittsburgh

