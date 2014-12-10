Advances in Hemodynamic Monitoring, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 31-1

Dr. Michael Pinsky has assembled an expert team of authors on the topic of Hemodynamic Monitoring. Articles topics include: The interface between monitoring and physiology at the bedside; Defining goals of resuscitation in the critically ill; Minimally invasive hemodynamic monitoring; Bedside ultrasound for the intensivist; Invasive hemodynamic monitoring; Functional hemodynamic monitoring; Using what you get: dynamic physiological signatures of critical illness; and Effect of organizational issues on resuscitation effectiveness.