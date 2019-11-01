Advances in Heat Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128177006

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 51

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780128177006
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

To include chapters by:
Afshin J. Ghajar
Portonovo Ayyaswamy and Ravi Radhakrishnan
Josua Petrus Meyer
Brent Webb
Kenneth Goodson
John P. Abraham
Richard J. Goldstein

Description

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 51, provides in-depth review articles from a broader scope than in traditional journals or texts, with this comprehensive release covering chapters on Micro and nanoparticle transport phenomena in confined flows, A review of heat transfer in the transitional flow regime, and much more.

Key Features

  • Fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university-level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than in traditional journals or texts
  • Provides essential reading for all mechanical, chemical and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer
  • Presents a great resource for use in graduate school level courses

Readership

Practitioners in industry and academics teaching advanced courses

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
1st November 2019
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128177006

