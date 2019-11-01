Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 51
1st Edition
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128177006
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents
To include chapters by:
Afshin J. Ghajar
Portonovo Ayyaswamy and Ravi Radhakrishnan
Josua Petrus Meyer
Brent Webb
Kenneth Goodson
John P. Abraham
Richard J. Goldstein
Description
Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 51, provides in-depth review articles from a broader scope than in traditional journals or texts, with this comprehensive release covering chapters on Micro and nanoparticle transport phenomena in confined flows, A review of heat transfer in the transitional flow regime, and much more.
Key Features
- Fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university-level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than in traditional journals or texts
- Provides essential reading for all mechanical, chemical and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer
- Presents a great resource for use in graduate school level courses
Readership
Practitioners in industry and academics teaching advanced courses
