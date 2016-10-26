Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 48
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One. Heat and Mass Transfer in Materials Processing and Manufacturing
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Important Manufacturing and Materials Processing Techniques
- 3. Basic Considerations
- 4. Additional Transport Mechanisms and Considerations in Materials Processing
- 5. Modeling, Simulation, and Experimentation
- 6. Typical Results for a Few Important Processes
- 7. Multiscale Simulation
- 8. Inverse Problem and Process Feasibility
- 9. Design and Optimization
- 10. Conclusions and Future Research Needs
Chapter Two. A Critical Synthesis of Graphene Thermal Properties and Its Applications
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Intrinsic Thermal Conductivity of Graphene
- 3. Experimental Methods of Measuring Thermal Conductivity of Graphene
- 4. Conclusions
Chapter Three. Evaporation on a Planar Interface – Numerical Simulation and Theoretical Analysis of Heat and Mass Transport Processes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Literature Review on Validation Techniques in Simulations of Boiling
- 3. Numerical Methods on Stefan Problems
- 4. Theoretical Analysis of Interfacial Evaporation on a Planar Surface
- 5. Comparative Results
Chapter Four. Parameter Estimation: A Five-Decade Trek From Magnetohydrodynamic-Free Convection to Bayesian Inference
- Part I: Why did I Become an Engineer and a Professor?
- 1. College Years and Mechanical Engineering
- 2. PhD Studies
- 3. Off to Be a Faculty Member
- 4. The Chronology of a Fortunate Faculty Member
- 5. The Gentle Awakening
- Part II: Parameter Estimation
- 6. Stochastic Effects, Parameter Estimation, and Inverse Problems
- 7. Estimation
- 8. Information
- 9. Bayesian Estimation
- 10. Model Discrepancy and the Kalman Filter
- 11. False Interpretation of Results of Estimation
- 12. The Happy Current Situation
Chapter Five. External Natural Convective Heat Transfer From Bodies Having a Wavy Surface for Conditions Under Which Laminar, Transitional, and Turbulent Flow Can Exist
- 1. Introduction
- 2. A Review of Past Work
- 3. The Present Article
- 4. Natural Convection From Horizontal Wavy Surfaces
- 5. Natural Convection From Vertical Wavy Surfaces
- 6. Natural Convection From Inclined Wavy Surfaces
- 7. Natural Convection From Cylindrical Wavy Surfaces
- 8. Conclusions
- 9. Future Work
Description
Advances in Heat Transfer fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university-level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles that are from a broader scope than in traditional journals or texts.
The articles, which serve as a broad review for experts in the field, are also of great interest to non-specialists who need to keep up-to-date on the results of the latest research. This serial is essential reading for all mechanical, chemical, and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer, or in graduate schools or industry.
