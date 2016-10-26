Advances in Heat Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128047804, 9780128051757

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 48

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Ephraim Sparrow John Abraham John Gorman
eBook ISBN: 9780128051757
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128047804
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th October 2016
Page Count: 350
Table of Contents

Chapter One. Heat and Mass Transfer in Materials Processing and Manufacturing

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Important Manufacturing and Materials Processing Techniques
  • 3. Basic Considerations
  • 4. Additional Transport Mechanisms and Considerations in Materials Processing
  • 5. Modeling, Simulation, and Experimentation
  • 6. Typical Results for a Few Important Processes
  • 7. Multiscale Simulation
  • 8. Inverse Problem and Process Feasibility
  • 9. Design and Optimization
  • 10. Conclusions and Future Research Needs

Chapter Two. A Critical Synthesis of Graphene Thermal Properties and Its Applications

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Intrinsic Thermal Conductivity of Graphene
  • 3. Experimental Methods of Measuring Thermal Conductivity of Graphene
  • 4. Conclusions

Chapter Three. Evaporation on a Planar Interface – Numerical Simulation and Theoretical Analysis of Heat and Mass Transport Processes

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Literature Review on Validation Techniques in Simulations of Boiling
  • 3. Numerical Methods on Stefan Problems
  • 4. Theoretical Analysis of Interfacial Evaporation on a Planar Surface
  • 5. Comparative Results

Chapter Four. Parameter Estimation: A Five-Decade Trek From Magnetohydrodynamic-Free Convection to Bayesian Inference

  • Part I: Why did I Become an Engineer and a Professor?
  • 1. College Years and Mechanical Engineering
  • 2. PhD Studies
  • 3. Off to Be a Faculty Member
  • 4. The Chronology of a Fortunate Faculty Member
  • 5. The Gentle Awakening
  • Part II: Parameter Estimation
  • 6. Stochastic Effects, Parameter Estimation, and Inverse Problems
  • 7. Estimation
  • 8. Information
  • 9. Bayesian Estimation
  • 10. Model Discrepancy and the Kalman Filter
  • 11. False Interpretation of Results of Estimation
  • 12. The Happy Current Situation

Chapter Five. External Natural Convective Heat Transfer From Bodies Having a Wavy Surface for Conditions Under Which Laminar, Transitional, and Turbulent Flow Can Exist

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. A Review of Past Work
  • 3. The Present Article
  • 4. Natural Convection From Horizontal Wavy Surfaces
  • 5. Natural Convection From Vertical Wavy Surfaces
  • 6. Natural Convection From Inclined Wavy Surfaces
  • 7. Natural Convection From Cylindrical Wavy Surfaces
  • 8. Conclusions
  • 9. Future Work

Description

Advances in Heat Transfer fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university-level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles that are from a broader scope than in traditional journals or texts.

The articles, which serve as a broad review for experts in the field, are also of great interest to non-specialists who need to keep up-to-date on the results of the latest research. This serial is essential reading for all mechanical, chemical, and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer, or in graduate schools or industry.

Key Features

  • Compiles the expert opinions of leaders in the industry
  • Fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university-level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than in traditional journals or texts
  • Essential reading for all mechanical, chemical, and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer, or in graduate schools or industry

About the Serial Editors

Ephraim Sparrow Serial Editor

Professor Eph sparrow has practiced the art and science of heat transfer for over 60 years.He currently leads the Laboratory for Engineering Practice at the University of Minnesota.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA

John Abraham Serial Editor

John Abraham is at University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA

John Gorman Serial Editor

John Gorman is at University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA

