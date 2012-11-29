Advances in Heat Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123965295, 9780123965103

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 44

1st Edition

Editors: Ephraim Sparrow Young Cho John Abraham John Gorman
eBook ISBN: 9780123965103
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123965295
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th November 2012
Page Count: 208
Table of Contents

Contributors

Preface

Chapter One. Prediction of the Influence of Energetic Chemical Reactions on Forced Convective Heat Transfer

1. Introduction

2. Prior Work

3. A Model for New Numerical Solutions

4. Closed-Form Analyses

5. New Numerical Solutions

6. Conclusions

7. Apology

References

Chapter Two. Advances and Outlooks of Heat Transfer Enhancement by Longitudinal Vortex Generators

Nomenclature

Greek Symbols

Subscripts

Abbreviations

1. Introduction

2. Characteristics of Heat Transfer Enhancement by LVGS

3. Applications of LVGs for Heat Transfer Enhancement

4. Conclusions and Outlooks

References

Subject Index

Author Index

Description

Advances in Heat Transfer fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university-level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than in journals or texts. The articles, which serve as a broad review for experts in the field, will also be of great interest to non-specialists who need to keep up-to-date with the results of the latest research. This serial is essential reading for all mechanical, chemical and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer, graduate schools or industry.

  Advances in Heat Transfer fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university-level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than in journals or texts
  Of great interest to non-specialists who need to keep up-to-date with the results of the latest research
  Essential reading for all mechanical, chemical and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer, graduate schools or industry

Readership

Practicing engineers, researchers and academics in mechanical and thermal engineering

About the Editors

Ephraim Sparrow Editor

Professor Eph sparrow has practiced the art and science of heat transfer for over 60 years.He currently leads the Laboratory for Engineering Practice at the University of Minnesota.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA

Young Cho Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Drexel University, USA

John Abraham Editor

John Abraham is at University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA

John Gorman Editor

John Gorman is at University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA

