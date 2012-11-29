Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 44
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One. Prediction of the Influence of Energetic Chemical Reactions on Forced Convective Heat Transfer
1. Introduction
2. Prior Work
3. A Model for New Numerical Solutions
4. Closed-Form Analyses
5. New Numerical Solutions
6. Conclusions
7. Apology
References
Chapter Two. Advances and Outlooks of Heat Transfer Enhancement by Longitudinal Vortex Generators
Nomenclature
Greek Symbols
Subscripts
Abbreviations
1. Introduction
2. Characteristics of Heat Transfer Enhancement by LVGS
3. Applications of LVGs for Heat Transfer Enhancement
4. Conclusions and Outlooks
References
Subject Index
Author Index
Description
Advances in Heat Transfer fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university-level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than in journals or texts. The articles, which serve as a broad review for experts in the field, will also be of great interest to non-specialists who need to keep up-to-date with the results of the latest research. This serial is essential reading for all mechanical, chemical and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer, graduate schools or industry.
Key Features
- Advances in Heat Transfer fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university-level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than in journals or texts
- Of great interest to non-specialists who need to keep up-to-date with the results of the latest research
- Essential reading for all mechanical, chemical and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer, graduate schools or industry
Readership
Practicing engineers, researchers and academics in mechanical and thermal engineering
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 29th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123965103
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123965295
About the Editors
Ephraim Sparrow Editor
Professor Eph sparrow has practiced the art and science of heat transfer for over 60 years.He currently leads the Laboratory for Engineering Practice at the University of Minnesota.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA
Young Cho Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Drexel University, USA
John Abraham Editor
John Abraham is at University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA
John Gorman Editor
John Gorman is at University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA