Advances in Heat Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120200344, 9780080524429

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 34

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Thomas Irvine
Serial Editors: James Hartnett Young Cho George Greene
eBook ISBN: 9780080524429
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120200344
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th October 2000
Page Count: 473
Description

Advances in Heat Transfer is designed to fill the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than is allowable in either journals or texts.

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in mechanical, civil, and chemical engineering

Details

No. of pages:
473
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080524429
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120200344

Reviews

@qu:"Wholeheartedly recommended to the researcher, and to the student who wishes to commence work in a particular field." @source:--JOURNAL OF MECHANICAL WORKING TECHNOLOGY @qu:"Serve[s] as a broad review for experts in the field...Will also be of great interest to non-specialists with only general knowledge of the field who need to know the results of the latest research." @source:--CURRENT SCIENCE

About the Serial Volume Editors

Thomas Irvine Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

State University of New York at Stonybrook, U.S.A.

About the Serial Editors

James Hartnett Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois, Chicago, U.S.A.

Young Cho Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Drexel University, USA

George Greene Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Brookhaven National Laboratory, Upton, New York, U.S.A.

