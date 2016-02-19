Advances in Heat Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120200078, 9780080575612

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 7

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Thomas Irvine James Hartnett
eBook ISBN: 9780080575612
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th February 1971
Page Count: 393
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
204.00
173.40
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
393
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080575612

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Thomas Irvine Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

State University of New York at Stonybrook, U.S.A.

James Hartnett Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois, Chicago, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.