Advances in Heat Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120200382, 9780080526768

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 38

1st Edition

Authors: James Hartnett
Editors: Young Cho George Greene Avram Bar-Cohen
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120200382
eBook ISBN: 9780080526768
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th September 2004
Page Count: 282
Description

  • Provides an overview of review articles on topics of current interest

  • Bridges the gap between academic researchers and practitioners in industry

  • A long-running and prestigious series

Advances in Heat Transfer fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than in journals or texts. The articles, which serve as a broad review for experts in the field, will also be of great interest to non-specialists who need to keep up to date with the results of the latest research. It is essential reading for all mechanical, chemical and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer, graduate schools or industry.

Key Features

Readership

Practicing Engineers, Researchers and academics in mechanical and Thermal engineering

Details

No. of pages:
282
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120200382
eBook ISBN:
9780080526768

Reviews

"This volume of the serial publication Advances in Heat Transfer provides an overview of review articles over a broader scope than in journals or texts." --Bulletin of the IIR, Issue N 2006-1

About the Authors

James Hartnett Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois, Chicago, U.S.A.

About the Editors

Young Cho Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Drexel University, USA

George Greene Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Brookhaven National Laboratory, Upton, New York, U.S.A.

Avram Bar-Cohen Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, College Park Maryland, USA

