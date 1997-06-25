Advances in Heat Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120200306, 9780080575841

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 30

1st Edition

Transport Phenomena in Crystal Growth

Serial Editors: James Hartnett Thomas Irvine George Greene Young Cho
eBook ISBN: 9780080575841
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th June 1997
Page Count: 445
Table of Contents

Preface. V.S. Arpaci, Microscales of Turbulent Heat and Mass Transfer. C.Y. Wang and P. Cheng, Multiphase Flow and Heat Transfer in Porous Media. E.F.C. Somerscales and A.E. Bergles, Enhancement of Heat Transfer and Fouling Mitigation. K.D. Kihm, Laser Speckle Photography Techniques Applied for Heat and Mass Transfer Problems. V. Prasad, H. Zhang, and A. Anselmo, Transport Phenomena in Czochralski Crystal Growth Processes. Subject Index.

Readership

Mechanical, chemical, and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer in research, graduate schools, and industry.

Reviews

@qu:"Wholeheartedly recommended to the researcher, and to the student who wishes to commence work in a particular field." @source:--JOURNAL OF MECHANICAL WORKING TECHNOLOGY @qu:"Serve[s] as a broad review for experts in the field...Will also be of great interest to non-specialists with only a general knowledge of the field who need to know the results of the latest research." @source:--CURRENT SCIENCE

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

James Hartnett Serial Editor

University of Illinois, Chicago, U.S.A.

University of Illinois, Chicago, U.S.A.

Thomas Irvine Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

State University of New York at Stonybrook, U.S.A.

George Greene Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Brookhaven National Laboratory, Upton, New York, U.S.A.

Young Cho Serial Editor

Drexel University, USA

Drexel University, USA

