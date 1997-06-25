Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 30
1st Edition
Transport Phenomena in Crystal Growth
Table of Contents
Preface. V.S. Arpaci, Microscales of Turbulent Heat and Mass Transfer. C.Y. Wang and P. Cheng, Multiphase Flow and Heat Transfer in Porous Media. E.F.C. Somerscales and A.E. Bergles, Enhancement of Heat Transfer and Fouling Mitigation. K.D. Kihm, Laser Speckle Photography Techniques Applied for Heat and Mass Transfer Problems. V. Prasad, H. Zhang, and A. Anselmo, Transport Phenomena in Czochralski Crystal Growth Processes. Subject Index.
Readership
Mechanical, chemical, and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer in research, graduate schools, and industry.
Reviews
@qu:"Wholeheartedly recommended to the researcher, and to the student who wishes to commence work in a particular field." @source:--JOURNAL OF MECHANICAL WORKING TECHNOLOGY @qu:"Serve[s] as a broad review for experts in the field...Will also be of great interest to non-specialists with only a general knowledge of the field who need to know the results of the latest research." @source:--CURRENT SCIENCE
