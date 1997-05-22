Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 29
1st Edition
Heat Transfer in Nuclear Reactor Safety
Table of Contents
V.K. Dhir, Heat Transfer from Heat Generating Pools and Particulate Beds. J.H.S. Lee and M. Berman, Hydrogen Combustion and its Application to Nuclear Reactor Safety Issues. T.G. Theofanous and D.F. Fletcher,Heat Transfer and Fluid Dynamic Aspects of Explosive Melt-Water Interactions. M.M. Pilch, M.D. Allen, and D.C. Williams, Heat Transfer during Direct Containment Heating. Subject Index.
Description
Advances in Heat Transfer is designed to fill the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than is allowablein either journals or texts. Volume 29 is a special volume devoted to nuclear reactor safety.
Readership
Nuclear and mechanical engineers, especially those working in the field of heat transfer and nuclear reactor safety; chemical and civil engineers in research, graduate schools, and industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 22nd May 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080575834
Reviews
@qu:"Wholeheartedly recommended to the researcher, and to the student who wishes to commence work in a particular field." @source:--JOURNAL OF MECHANICAL WORKING TECHNOLOGY @qu:"Serve[s] as a broad review for experts in the field...Will also be of great interest to non-specialists with only general knowledge of the field who need to know the results of the latest research." @source:--CURRENT SCIENCE
About the Serial Editors
James Hartnett Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois, Chicago, U.S.A.
Thomas Irvine Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
State University of New York at Stonybrook, U.S.A.
Young Cho Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Drexel University, USA
About the Serial Volume Editors
George Greene Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Brookhaven National Laboratory, Upton, New York, U.S.A.