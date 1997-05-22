Advances in Heat Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120200290, 9780080575834

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 29

1st Edition

Heat Transfer in Nuclear Reactor Safety

Serial Editors: James Hartnett Thomas Irvine Young Cho
Serial Volume Editors: George Greene
eBook ISBN: 9780080575834
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd May 1997
Page Count: 356
Table of Contents

V.K. Dhir, Heat Transfer from Heat Generating Pools and Particulate Beds. J.H.S. Lee and M. Berman, Hydrogen Combustion and its Application to Nuclear Reactor Safety Issues. T.G. Theofanous and D.F. Fletcher,Heat Transfer and Fluid Dynamic Aspects of Explosive Melt-Water Interactions. M.M. Pilch, M.D. Allen, and D.C. Williams, Heat Transfer during Direct Containment Heating. Subject Index.

Description

Advances in Heat Transfer is designed to fill the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than is allowablein either journals or texts. Volume 29 is a special volume devoted to nuclear reactor safety.

Readership

Nuclear and mechanical engineers, especially those working in the field of heat transfer and nuclear reactor safety; chemical and civil engineers in research, graduate schools, and industry.

Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080575834

Reviews

@qu:"Wholeheartedly recommended to the researcher, and to the student who wishes to commence work in a particular field." @source:--JOURNAL OF MECHANICAL WORKING TECHNOLOGY @qu:"Serve[s] as a broad review for experts in the field...Will also be of great interest to non-specialists with only general knowledge of the field who need to know the results of the latest research." @source:--CURRENT SCIENCE

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

James Hartnett Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois, Chicago, U.S.A.

Thomas Irvine Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

State University of New York at Stonybrook, U.S.A.

Young Cho Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Drexel University, USA

About the Serial Volume Editors

George Greene Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Brookhaven National Laboratory, Upton, New York, U.S.A.

