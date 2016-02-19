Advances in Heat Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120200252, 9780080575797

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 25

1st Edition

Serial Editors: James Hartnett Thomas Irvine George Greene Young Cho
eBook ISBN: 9780080575797
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120200252
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th November 1994
Page Count: 433
Table of Contents

E.K. Kalinin and G.A. Dreister, Unsteady Convective Heat Transfer in Channels. S.C. Saxena, V.L. Ganzha, S.H. Rahman, and A.F. Dolidovich, Heat Transfer and Relevant Characteristics of Magnetofluidized Beds. U.K.Ghosh, S.N. Upadhyay, and R.P. Chhabra, Heat and Mass Transfer from Immersed Bodies to Non-Newtonian Fluids. M. Ciofalo, Large-Eddy Simulation: A Critical Survey of Models and Applications. References. Subject Index.

Description

Advances in Heat Transfer is designed to fill the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than is allowablein either journals or texts.

Readership

Mechanical, chemical, and civil engineers in research, graduate schools, and industry.

Details

No. of pages:
433
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080575797
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120200252

About the Serial Editors

James Hartnett Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois, Chicago, U.S.A.

Thomas Irvine Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

State University of New York at Stonybrook, U.S.A.

George Greene Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Brookhaven National Laboratory, Upton, New York, U.S.A.

Young Cho Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Drexel University, USA

