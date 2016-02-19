Advances in Heat Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120200023, 9780080575568

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 2

1st Edition

Serial Editors: James Hartnett Thomas Irvine
eBook ISBN: 9780080575568
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 464
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
204.00
173.40
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080575568

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

James Hartnett Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical Engineering University of Delaware Newark,, Delaware

Thomas Irvine Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical Engineering State University of New York at Stony Brook Stony Brook, New York

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.