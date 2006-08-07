Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 39
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Sonoluminescence and the Search for Sonofusion
(R.T. Lahey Jr. et al.).
Introduction
Discussion
Experimental Results(SBSL)
Phonon Transport in Molecular Dynamics Simulations: Formulation and Thermal Conductivity Prediction (A.J.H. McGaughey, M. Kavianyi).
Introduction
Conduction Heat Transfer and Thermal Conductivity of Solids
Real and Phonon Space Analyses
Nature of Phonon Transport in Molecular Dynamics
Thermal Conductivity Prediction: Direct Method
Discussion
Concluding Remarks
Heat and Mass Transfer in Fluids with Nanoparticle Suspensions (G.P. Peterson, C.H. Li).
Introduction
Experimental Studies and Results
Theoretical Investigations
Summary
The Effective Thermal Conductivity of Saturated Porous Media (H.T. Aichlmayr, F.A. Kulacki).
Introduction
The Effective Thermal Conductivity
Small Solid-Fluid Conductivity Ratios
Intermediate Solid-Fluid Conductive Ratios
Large Solid-Fluid Conductivity Ratios
Conclusion
Mesoscale and Microscale Phase Change Heat Transfer (Ping Cheng, W.Y. Wu).
Introduction
Meso-/Microdevices Involving Phase Change Heat Transfer Processes
Meso- and Microscale Phase Change Heat Transfer Phenomena
Concluding Remarks
Jet Impingement Heat Transfer: Physics, Correlations, and Numerical Modeling (N. Zuckerman, N. Lior).
Summary
Introduction
Research Methods
Description
Advances in Heat Transfer fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than in journals or texts. The articles, which serve as a broad review for experts in the field, will also be of great interest to non-specialists who need to keep up-to- date with the results of the latest research. It is essential reading for all mechanical, chemical and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer, graduate schools or industry.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of review articles on topics of current interest
- Bridges the gap between academic researchers and practitioners in industry
- A long-running and prestigious series
Readership
Practicing engineers, researchers and academics in mechanical and thermal engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 668
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 7th August 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080465340
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120200399
About the Editors
George Greene Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Brookhaven National Laboratory, Upton, New York, U.S.A.
Young Cho Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Drexel University, USA
James Hartnett Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois, Chicago, U.S.A.
Avram Bar-Cohen Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, College Park Maryland, USA