Advances in Heat Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120200399, 9780080465340

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 39

1st Edition

Editors: George Greene Young Cho James Hartnett Avram Bar-Cohen
eBook ISBN: 9780080465340
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120200399
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th August 2006
Page Count: 668
Table of Contents

Sonoluminescence and the Search for Sonofusion (R.T. Lahey Jr. et al.). Introduction
Discussion
Experimental Results(SBSL)

Phonon Transport in Molecular Dynamics Simulations: Formulation and Thermal Conductivity Prediction (A.J.H. McGaughey, M. Kavianyi). Introduction
Conduction Heat Transfer and Thermal Conductivity of Solids
Real and Phonon Space Analyses
Nature of Phonon Transport in Molecular Dynamics
Thermal Conductivity Prediction: Direct Method
Discussion
Concluding Remarks

Heat and Mass Transfer in Fluids with Nanoparticle Suspensions (G.P. Peterson, C.H. Li). Introduction
Experimental Studies and Results
Theoretical Investigations
Summary

The Effective Thermal Conductivity of Saturated Porous Media (H.T. Aichlmayr, F.A. Kulacki). Introduction
The Effective Thermal Conductivity
Small Solid-Fluid Conductivity Ratios
Intermediate Solid-Fluid Conductive Ratios
Large Solid-Fluid Conductivity Ratios
Conclusion

Mesoscale and Microscale Phase Change Heat Transfer (Ping Cheng, W.Y. Wu). Introduction
Meso-/Microdevices Involving Phase Change Heat Transfer Processes
Meso- and Microscale Phase Change Heat Transfer Phenomena
Concluding Remarks

Jet Impingement Heat Transfer: Physics, Correlations, and Numerical Modeling (N. Zuckerman, N. Lior). Summary
Introduction
Research Methods

Description

Advances in Heat Transfer fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than in journals or texts. The articles, which serve as a broad review for experts in the field, will also be of great interest to non-specialists who need to keep up-to- date with the results of the latest research. It is essential reading for all mechanical, chemical and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer, graduate schools or industry.

Key Features

  • Provides an overview of review articles on topics of current interest
  • Bridges the gap between academic researchers and practitioners in industry
  • A long-running and prestigious series

Readership

Practicing engineers, researchers and academics in mechanical and thermal engineering

About the Editors

George Greene Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Brookhaven National Laboratory, Upton, New York, U.S.A.

Young Cho Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Drexel University, USA

James Hartnett Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois, Chicago, U.S.A.

Avram Bar-Cohen Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, College Park Maryland, USA

