Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 52
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Thermal Convection Studies at the University of Minnesota
Richard J. Goldstein and Umesh Madanan
2. Chapter Title to be Confirmed
Tie Wei
3. Convective heat transfer in porous passages" that depends on the values of the Sparrow numbers
A. Haji Sheikh
4. Automatic Code Differentiation for Thermal-Fluid Problems
Jayathi Murthy
5. Advances in Vapor Chambers and Phase Change Heat Spreaders
Bud Peterson
6. Pressure Drop and Heat Transfer in the Entrance Region of Microchannels
Zhipeng Duan
7. Predicting spectral thermal conductivity at the mesoscale with advanced deterministic phonon transport techniques
Jackson Robert Harter
8. Modulated-heating protocols applied to hyperthermia/thermal ablation
Marcello Iasiello
Description
Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 52, provides in-depth review articles from a broader scope than in traditional journals or texts, with this comprehensive release covering chapters on Thermal Convection Studies at the University of Minnesota, Convective heat transfer in porous passages that depends on the values of the Sparrow numbers, Automatic Code Differentiation for Thermal-Fluid Problems, Advances in Vapor Chambers and Phase Change Heat Spreaders, Pressure Drop and Heat Transfer in the Entrance Region of Microchannels, Predicting spectral thermal conductivity at the mesoscale with advanced deterministic phonon transport techniques, and Modulated-heating protocols applied to hyperthermia/thermal ablation.
Key Features
- Fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university-level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than in traditional journals or texts
- Provides essential reading for all mechanical, chemical and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer
- Presents a great resource for use in graduate school level courses
Readership
Practitioners in industry and academics teaching advanced courses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128207376
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
John Gorman
John Gorman is at University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA
John Abraham
John Abraham is at University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA
Ephraim Sparrow
Professor Eph sparrow has practiced the art and science of heat transfer for over 60 years.He currently leads the Laboratory for Engineering Practice at the University of Minnesota.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.