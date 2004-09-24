Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 38
1st Edition
- Provides an overview of review articles on topics of current interest
- Bridges the gap between academic researchers and practitioners in industry
- A long-running and prestigious series
Advances in Heat Transfer fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than in journals or texts. The articles, which serve as a broad review for experts in the field, will also be of great interest to non-specialists who need to keep up to date with the results of the latest research. It is essential reading for all mechanical, chemical and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer, graduate schools or industry.
Practicing Engineers, Researchers and academics in mechanical and Thermal engineering
"This volume of the serial publication Advances in Heat Transfer provides an overview of review articles over a broader scope than in journals or texts." --Bulletin of the IIR, Issue N 2006-1
Young Cho Editor
Drexel University, USA
George Greene Editor
Brookhaven National Laboratory, Upton, New York, U.S.A.
Avram Bar-Cohen Editor
University of Maryland, College Park Maryland, USA
James Hartnett Author
University of Illinois, Chicago, U.S.A.