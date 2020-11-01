COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Advances in Heat Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128207376

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 52

1st Edition

Serial Editors: John Abraham John Gorman Dr. Wolodymyr Minkowycz
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128207376
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

1. Thermal Convection Studies at the University of Minnesota
Richard J. Goldstein and Umesh Madanan
2. Chapter Title to be Confirmed
Tie Wei
3. Convective heat transfer in porous passages" that depends on the values of the Sparrow numbers
A. Haji Sheikh
4. Automatic Code Differentiation for Thermal-Fluid Problems
Jayathi Murthy
5. Advances in Vapor Chambers and Phase Change Heat Spreaders
Bud Peterson
6. Pressure Drop and Heat Transfer in the Entrance Region of Microchannels
Zhipeng Duan
7. Predicting spectral thermal conductivity at the mesoscale with advanced deterministic phonon transport techniques
Jackson Robert Harter
8. Modulated-heating protocols applied to hyperthermia/thermal ablation
Marcello Iasiello

Description

Advances in Heat Transfer, Volume 52, provides in-depth review articles from a broader scope than in traditional journals or texts, with this comprehensive release covering chapters on Thermal Convection Studies at the University of Minnesota, Convective heat transfer in porous passages that depends on the values of the Sparrow numbers, Automatic Code Differentiation for Thermal-Fluid Problems, Advances in Vapor Chambers and Phase Change Heat Spreaders, Pressure Drop and Heat Transfer in the Entrance Region of Microchannels, Predicting spectral thermal conductivity at the mesoscale with advanced deterministic phonon transport techniques, and Modulated-heating protocols applied to hyperthermia/thermal ablation.

Key Features

  • Fills the information gap between regularly scheduled journals and university-level textbooks by providing in-depth review articles over a broader scope than in traditional journals or texts
  • Provides essential reading for all mechanical, chemical and industrial engineers working in the field of heat transfer
  • Presents a great resource for use in graduate school level courses

Readership

Practitioners in industry and academics teaching advanced courses

About the Serial Editors

John Abraham

John Abraham is at University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN, USA

John Gorman

John Gorman is at University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA

Dr. Wolodymyr Minkowycz

