Advances in Heat Pipe Technology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the IVth International Heat Pipe Conference, 7-10 September 1981, London, UK
Description
Advances in Heat Pipe Technology covers the proceedings of the Fourth International Heat Pipe Conference, held at the Royal Aeronautical Society in London, United Kingdom on September 7-10, 1981. This conference focuses on the advances in heat pipe and thermosyphon technology.
This book is organized into seven parts encompassing 69 chapters. The first part describes the design and features of heat pipes, as well as their terrestrial and spacecraft applications. The subsequent parts deal with the performance, heat transfer and hydrodynamic properties, and entrainment of thermosyphon and heat pipes, with an emphasis on their application to energy conservation. The last parts discuss the heat pipe theory, and the experimental techniques and life tests of heat pipes.
Table of Contents
Terrestrial Applications
Test of a Horizontal Heat Pipe Deicing Panel for Use on Marine Vessels
Snow Melting Using Heat Pipes
Application of Heat Pipe to Audio Amplifier
Progress on Gas Controlled Heat Pipe Precision Furnaces for Temperatures up to 1100°C
Heat Pipes in Solar Collectors
Heat Pipe Liners for Materials Processing Furnaces
Heat Transfer Studies for Heat Pipe Cooling and Freezing of Ground
New Heat Pipe Applications
Thermosyphons
Performance Characteristics of Gravity-Assisted Aluminum Extruded Heat Pipes
Investigation of Heat Transfer Characteristics of a Two-Phase Closed Thermosyphon
Natural Convection of Two-Phase Boiling Mixture in the Thermosyphon Investigation
Study of Hydrodynamic Characteristics of Two-Phase Flow in Closed Thermosyphons
The Influence of the Inclination Angle on the Performance of a Closed Two-Phase Thermosyphon
Performance Limits of Gravity Assist Heat Pipes with Simple Wick Structures
Entrainment or Flooding Limit in a Closed, Two-Phase Thermosyphon
Laminar Film Condensation Heat Transfer in Closed Two-Phase Thermosyphons
Heat Pipes For Energy Conservation
An Experimental Study of the Temperature Profiles and Heat Transfer Coefficients in a Heat Pipe for a Heat Exchanger
Heat Recovery in Vertical Systems
Heat Transfer Effectiveness of Heat Pipes
Heat Pipe Waste Heat Recovery Boilers
Performance of Revolving Heat Pipes and Application to a Rotary Heat Exchanger
Use of Waste Water Heat for Supply Water Heating by Use of Heat Pipe Diodes
Heat Pipe Development for High Temperature Recuperator Application
Heat Pipe Theory
The Mechanism of the Start up of High Temperature Heat Pipes
Correlating Equations for the Properties of Metal-Felt Wicks
Transient Heat Pipe Operation in the Near-Critical Region
Theory of the Axial Dry-Out Heat Flux of Gravity-Assist Heat Pipes with Capillary Flow
Thermodynamic Analysis of Heat Pipe Operation
Fluid-Dynamical Study of a Heat Pipe Provided with a Liquid Pumping System
Low Temperature Axially Grooved Heat Pipes
Combined Liquid Vapor Flow in Cylindrical Heat Pipes with Modified Internal Geometry
Uniaxial Model for Gas-Loaded Variable Conductance Heat Pipe Performance in the Inertial Flow Regime
Experimental Techniques And Life Tests
Some Peculiarities of Vaporization Process in a Single Cell of the Heat Pipe Wick
Study on Life of Sodium Heat Pipe
Oxygen Analysis of Liquid Metal Heat Pipes by Neutron Activation Analysis
Investigation of Vaporization in Screen Wick-Capillary Structures
Experimental Pressure Profiles Along the Vapor Channel of a Flat-Plate Heat Pipe
Thermophysical Properties of Sulfur-Iodine Binary System as a Promising Heat Transfer Medium for Heat Pipes
The Compatibility of Mild Carbon Steel and Water in a Heat Pipe Application
Reflux Condensation Characteristics of a Two-Phase Closed Thermosyphon
Life Test Investigations with Stainless Steel/Water Heat Pipes
Spacecraft Applications
Arterial Wick Heat Pipe Experiment Aboard Rohini Sounding Rocket RH-560
Thermal Interaction Between a Heat Pipe Radiator and a Coolant Fluid Heater
Optimization of a Heat Pipe Radiator for Spacecraft High-Power TWTA's
Behavior of Axially Grooved Heat Pipe Aboard a Rocket
Thermal Management of Instruments on Space Platforms Using a High Capacity Two-Phase Heat Transport System
Probabilistic Approach and Optimization for Spacecraft Heat Pipe Radiator Design
Problems Associated with Thermal Testing of Large Heat Pipe Systems for Space Application
Heat Pipe Development for the SPAR Space Power System
Performance Predictions and Measurements for Space Power System Heat Pipes
Transient Performance of Gas-Loaded, Variable Conductance Heat Pipes with a Hot Reservoir
The 0A0 Heat Pipes: 8½ Years of Flight Data
Investigation of a Variable Conductance Heat Pipe as a Gas Diode
Techniques-Heat Pipes
Large Scale EHD Heat Pipe Experiments
Composite Wick Heat Pipes
Heat Transfer Characteristics and Constructive Peculiarities of Heat Pipes Utilizing the Effect of Electric Fields
Device for Passive Downward Heat Transport: Design Criteria and Operational Results
Performance of Improved Superfluid Heat Pipe
A Review of Heat Pipe Liquid Delivery Concepts
A Deformable Body Variable Conductance Heat Pipe
The Development of Economical Rotating Heat Pipes
Heat Transfer Characteristics of Disk-Shaped Rotating, Wickless Heat Pipe
Application of Osmotic Heat Pipes to Thermal-Electric Power Generation Systems
Late Papers
Heat Pipe Dry Cooling for Electrical Generating Stations
Gravity Heat Pipes as Geothermal Convectors
Heat Pipe Cooling in Computer Electronics
Boiling Limits of Heat Pipes with Intensive Face Heating
Thermal Canisters for IPS Mounted Payloads
Errata
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 830
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483157023