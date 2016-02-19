Advances in Heat Pipe Technology

Table of Contents



Terrestrial Applications

Test of a Horizontal Heat Pipe Deicing Panel for Use on Marine Vessels

Snow Melting Using Heat Pipes

Application of Heat Pipe to Audio Amplifier

Progress on Gas Controlled Heat Pipe Precision Furnaces for Temperatures up to 1100°C

Heat Pipes in Solar Collectors

Heat Pipe Liners for Materials Processing Furnaces

Heat Transfer Studies for Heat Pipe Cooling and Freezing of Ground

New Heat Pipe Applications

Thermosyphons

Performance Characteristics of Gravity-Assisted Aluminum Extruded Heat Pipes

Investigation of Heat Transfer Characteristics of a Two-Phase Closed Thermosyphon

Natural Convection of Two-Phase Boiling Mixture in the Thermosyphon Investigation

Study of Hydrodynamic Characteristics of Two-Phase Flow in Closed Thermosyphons

The Influence of the Inclination Angle on the Performance of a Closed Two-Phase Thermosyphon

Performance Limits of Gravity Assist Heat Pipes with Simple Wick Structures

Entrainment or Flooding Limit in a Closed, Two-Phase Thermosyphon

Laminar Film Condensation Heat Transfer in Closed Two-Phase Thermosyphons

Heat Pipes For Energy Conservation

An Experimental Study of the Temperature Profiles and Heat Transfer Coefficients in a Heat Pipe for a Heat Exchanger

Heat Recovery in Vertical Systems

Heat Transfer Effectiveness of Heat Pipes

Heat Pipe Waste Heat Recovery Boilers

Performance of Revolving Heat Pipes and Application to a Rotary Heat Exchanger

Use of Waste Water Heat for Supply Water Heating by Use of Heat Pipe Diodes

Heat Pipe Development for High Temperature Recuperator Application

Heat Pipe Theory

The Mechanism of the Start up of High Temperature Heat Pipes

Correlating Equations for the Properties of Metal-Felt Wicks

Transient Heat Pipe Operation in the Near-Critical Region

Theory of the Axial Dry-Out Heat Flux of Gravity-Assist Heat Pipes with Capillary Flow

Thermodynamic Analysis of Heat Pipe Operation

Fluid-Dynamical Study of a Heat Pipe Provided with a Liquid Pumping System

Low Temperature Axially Grooved Heat Pipes

Combined Liquid Vapor Flow in Cylindrical Heat Pipes with Modified Internal Geometry

Uniaxial Model for Gas-Loaded Variable Conductance Heat Pipe Performance in the Inertial Flow Regime

Experimental Techniques And Life Tests

Some Peculiarities of Vaporization Process in a Single Cell of the Heat Pipe Wick

Study on Life of Sodium Heat Pipe

Oxygen Analysis of Liquid Metal Heat Pipes by Neutron Activation Analysis

Investigation of Vaporization in Screen Wick-Capillary Structures

Experimental Pressure Profiles Along the Vapor Channel of a Flat-Plate Heat Pipe

Thermophysical Properties of Sulfur-Iodine Binary System as a Promising Heat Transfer Medium for Heat Pipes

The Compatibility of Mild Carbon Steel and Water in a Heat Pipe Application

Reflux Condensation Characteristics of a Two-Phase Closed Thermosyphon

Life Test Investigations with Stainless Steel/Water Heat Pipes

Spacecraft Applications

Arterial Wick Heat Pipe Experiment Aboard Rohini Sounding Rocket RH-560

Thermal Interaction Between a Heat Pipe Radiator and a Coolant Fluid Heater

Optimization of a Heat Pipe Radiator for Spacecraft High-Power TWTA's

Behavior of Axially Grooved Heat Pipe Aboard a Rocket

Thermal Management of Instruments on Space Platforms Using a High Capacity Two-Phase Heat Transport System

Probabilistic Approach and Optimization for Spacecraft Heat Pipe Radiator Design

Problems Associated with Thermal Testing of Large Heat Pipe Systems for Space Application

Heat Pipe Development for the SPAR Space Power System

Performance Predictions and Measurements for Space Power System Heat Pipes

Transient Performance of Gas-Loaded, Variable Conductance Heat Pipes with a Hot Reservoir

The 0A0 Heat Pipes: 8½ Years of Flight Data

Investigation of a Variable Conductance Heat Pipe as a Gas Diode

Techniques-Heat Pipes

Large Scale EHD Heat Pipe Experiments

Composite Wick Heat Pipes

Heat Transfer Characteristics and Constructive Peculiarities of Heat Pipes Utilizing the Effect of Electric Fields

Device for Passive Downward Heat Transport: Design Criteria and Operational Results

Performance of Improved Superfluid Heat Pipe

A Review of Heat Pipe Liquid Delivery Concepts

A Deformable Body Variable Conductance Heat Pipe

The Development of Economical Rotating Heat Pipes

Heat Transfer Characteristics of Disk-Shaped Rotating, Wickless Heat Pipe

Application of Osmotic Heat Pipes to Thermal-Electric Power Generation Systems

Late Papers

Heat Pipe Dry Cooling for Electrical Generating Stations

Gravity Heat Pipes as Geothermal Convectors

Heat Pipe Cooling in Computer Electronics

Boiling Limits of Heat Pipes with Intensive Face Heating

Thermal Canisters for IPS Mounted Payloads

Errata

Author Index

Subject Index