Advances in Gold Ore Processing, Volume 15
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Historical Introduction (F. Habashi).
Part I. Project Development. Feasibility Study Management.
Sampling (R. Holmes). Mineralogical investigation (S. Chryssoulis). Process flowsheet selection (D. Lunt, T. Weeks). Metallurgical testwork (J. Angove). Process simulation and modelling (H. Smith). Feasibility study plant design (A. Ryan, E. Johanson, D. Rogers).
Commissioning.
Commissioning (G. Lane, P. Messenger).
Safety, Process Control and Environmental Management.
International cyanide management code (T. Gibbons). Process control (D. Hulbert).
Closure and Rehabilitation.
Processing plant (H. Lacy, J. Hayes, J. Muller, C. Dodd, J. Wills, D. Koontz). Tailings storage facilities (H. Lacy).
Part II. Unit Operations. Comminution.
Comminution circuits (J. Mosher).
Concentration.
Gravity gold technology (A. Laplante, S. Gray). Flotation (R. Dunne).
Oxidation of sulphide concentrates.
Pressure oxidation (K. Thomas). Bacterial oxidation (P. Miller, A. Brown). Roasting developments (esp. oxygenated) (K. Thomas, A. Cole). Roasting (Circulating Fluid Bed) (J. Hammerschmidt, J. Güntner, B. Kerstiens).
Leaching.
Heap leaching (D. Kappes, K. Cassidy). Cyanidation (G. Deschênes).
Alternative lixiviants (M. Aylmore).
Thiosulfate leaching (D. Muir, M. Aylmore).
Gold Recovery.
Carbon-in-pulp (B. Staunton). Zinc cementation (R. Walton). Resin-in-pulp & resin-in-solution (M. Kotze, B. Green, M. Mackenzie, M. Virnig). Electrowinning (M. Costello). Refining (P. Mostert, P. Radcliffe).
Disposal of residues and effluents.
Cyanide treatment (M. Botz, T. Mudder, A. Aksil). Cyanide recovery (C. Fleming). Tailings storage facilities (D. Williams, H. Jones). Retreatment of gold residues (A. Muir, J. Mitchell, S. Flatman, C. Sabbagha).
Part III. Case Study Flowsheets. Polymetallic Ores.
Gold-copper (B. Sceresini). Copper-gold (D. Dreisinger). High-silver gold ores (M. Millard). Recovery of gold as by-product from the base metals industries (J. Ferron). Extraction of gold from platinum-group metal ores (G. Kyriakakis).
Refractory Ores.
Refractory sulphide ores (D. Lunt, N. Briggs). Preg-robbing gold ores (J. Miller, R-Y. Wan, X. Díaz). Treatment of gold telluride ores (S. Ellis). Treatment of antimonial gold ores (M. Millard). Summary of gold plants and processes (M. Adams).
Description
The gold processing industry is experiencing change. As free-milling and oxide ores become depleted, more complex polymetallic and refractory ores are being processed, coupled with increasing pressure for stricter environmental compliance. Recent years have also seen a steady reduction in mineral processing and metallurgy graduates and a gradual loss of older operating experience. A contribution to documenting current and future best practice in gold ore processing seems timely.
The focus of this volume is on advances in current gold plant operation, from conception to closure; chapters also cover innovations at the bench and pilot-scale level that would be expected to find commercial application at some stage. Sufficient coverage is also given to the chemistry and engineering aspects. The general principle behind the structure of the volume is that of flowsheeting based on unit operations and applied to a mineralogical classification of gold ore types. From concept to closure, this book covers all unit operations, mineralogies and processes that are relevant to dealing with today's complex orebodies.
Practical experience is vital to the successful development, operation and closure of any operation. The 42 chapters have been contributed by a total of 66 authors and co-authors who are experts from countries spanning the globe, and representing exhaustive practical knowledge covering many disciplines relevant to gold processing.
Key Features
- Current best practice as elucidated by a select panel of experts in the field
- Innovations at the bench and pilot-scale level that would be expected to find commercial application at some stage
- Mineralogical-based approach to flowsheeting
Readership
Mineral processing engineers, metallurgists, process mineralogists, mining engineers, environmental engineers & consultants, resource company managers
About the Editors
Mike Adams Editor
Mike Adams is an experienced metallurgist and applied chemist with over 30 years in the minerals industry, covering management of a variety of bankable-level pilot test work projects, resource process development projects and metallurgical laboratories. He is the author of over 60 peer-reviewed papers, editor of two books (including Advances in Gold Ore Processing, Elsevier, Amsterdam, 2005) and serves on the Editorial Board of the international journals Minerals Engineering (2002-present) and Mineral Processing and Extractive Metallurgy Review (1994-2001). He is currently Associate Editor with Hydrometallurgy Journal (2013-present).
Affiliations and Expertise
Fugue Pte Ltd, Singapore