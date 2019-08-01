Advances in Geophysics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128175484

Advances in Geophysics, Volume 60

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Cedric Schmelzbach
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128175484
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st August 2019
Page Count: 152
Table of Contents

Preface
Cedric Schmelzbach
1. An introduction to seismic diffraction
Benjamin Schwarz
2. Time-lapse interferometry across scales
Anne Obermann and Gregor Hillers

Description

Advances in Geophysics, Volume 60, the latest release in this highly-respected publication in the field of geophysics, contains new chapters on a variety of topics, including Marchenko imaging, Fiber-optic sensing and distributed acoustic sensing, Diffractions, and Time-lapse interferometry across scales.

Key Features

  • Provides high-level reviews of the latest innovations in geophysics
  • Written by recognized experts in the field
  • Presents an essential publication for researchers in all fields of geophysics

Readership

Graduate students, scientists and engineers of geophysics, physics, acoustics, civil engineering, environmental sciences, geology and planetary sciences

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128175484

About the Serial Editors

Cedric Schmelzbach Serial Editor

Cedric Schmelzbach is a senior scientist at ETH Zurich, Switzerland.Dr. Schmelzbach, graduate of University of Zurich (B.Sc., M.Sc.) and Uppsala University, Sweden (Ph.D.), followed by postdoc positions at University of Potsdam, Germany, Freie Universität Berlin, Germany, and ETH Zurich, Switzerland, holds currently a senior scientist position at ETH Zurich. His research interests include seismic exploration at different scales, seismic spatial-gradient and rotational seismology, and multi-disciplinary investigations.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Scientist, ETH Zurich, Switzerland

