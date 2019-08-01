Advances in Geophysics, Volume 60
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Cedric Schmelzbach
1. An introduction to seismic diffraction
Benjamin Schwarz
2. Time-lapse interferometry across scales
Anne Obermann and Gregor Hillers
Description
Advances in Geophysics, Volume 60, the latest release in this highly-respected publication in the field of geophysics, contains new chapters on a variety of topics, including Marchenko imaging, Fiber-optic sensing and distributed acoustic sensing, Diffractions, and Time-lapse interferometry across scales.
Key Features
- Provides high-level reviews of the latest innovations in geophysics
- Written by recognized experts in the field
- Presents an essential publication for researchers in all fields of geophysics
Readership
Graduate students, scientists and engineers of geophysics, physics, acoustics, civil engineering, environmental sciences, geology and planetary sciences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128175484
About the Serial Editors
Cedric Schmelzbach Serial Editor
Cedric Schmelzbach is a senior scientist at ETH Zurich, Switzerland.Dr. Schmelzbach, graduate of University of Zurich (B.Sc., M.Sc.) and Uppsala University, Sweden (Ph.D.), followed by postdoc positions at University of Potsdam, Germany, Freie Universität Berlin, Germany, and ETH Zurich, Switzerland, holds currently a senior scientist position at ETH Zurich. His research interests include seismic exploration at different scales, seismic spatial-gradient and rotational seismology, and multi-disciplinary investigations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, ETH Zurich, Switzerland