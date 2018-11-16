Advances in Geophysics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128152089, 9780128155370

Advances in Geophysics, Volume 59

1st Edition

Editors: Cedric Schmelzbach
eBook ISBN: 9780128155370
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128152089
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th November 2018
Page Count: 180
Table of Contents

1. 3D geological models and uncertainties
Florian Wellmann
2. Advances in modelling the global dynamics of the plates/mantle system
Giampiero Iaffaldano

Description

Advances in Geophysics is a highly-respected publication in the field of geophysics. Since 1952, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with over 50 volumes, the series contains much material still relevant today – truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of geophysics.

Key Features

  • Provides high-level reviews of the latest innovations in geophysics
  • Written by recognized experts in the field
  • Presents an essential publication for researchers in all fields of geophysics

Readership

Graduate students, scientists and engineers of geophysics, physics, acoustics, civil engineering, environmental sciences, geology and planetary sciences

About the Editors

Cedric Schmelzbach Editor

Cedric Schmelzbach is a senior scientist at ETH Zurich, Switzerland.Dr. Schmelzbach, graduate of University of Zurich (B.Sc., M.Sc.) and Uppsala University, Sweden (Ph.D.), followed by postdoc positions at University of Potsdam, Germany, Freie Universität Berlin, Germany, and ETH Zurich, Switzerland, holds currently a senior scientist position at ETH Zurich. His research interests include seismic exploration at different scales, seismic spatial-gradient and rotational seismology, and multi-disciplinary investigations.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Scientist, ETH Zurich, Switzerland

