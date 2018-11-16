Advances in Geophysics, Volume 59
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. 3D geological models and uncertainties
Florian Wellmann
2. Advances in modelling the global dynamics of the plates/mantle system
Giampiero Iaffaldano
Advances in Geophysics is a highly-respected publication in the field of geophysics. Since 1952, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with over 50 volumes, the series contains much material still relevant today – truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of geophysics.
Readership
Graduate students, scientists and engineers of geophysics, physics, acoustics, civil engineering, environmental sciences, geology and planetary sciences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 16th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128155370
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128152089
About the Editors
Cedric Schmelzbach Editor
Cedric Schmelzbach is a senior scientist at ETH Zurich, Switzerland.Dr. Schmelzbach, graduate of University of Zurich (B.Sc., M.Sc.) and Uppsala University, Sweden (Ph.D.), followed by postdoc positions at University of Potsdam, Germany, Freie Universität Berlin, Germany, and ETH Zurich, Switzerland, holds currently a senior scientist position at ETH Zurich. His research interests include seismic exploration at different scales, seismic spatial-gradient and rotational seismology, and multi-disciplinary investigations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, ETH Zurich, Switzerland