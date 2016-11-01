Advances in Geophysics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128095331, 9780128097489

Advances in Geophysics, Volume 57

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Lars Nielsen
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128095331
eBook ISBN: 9780128097489
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2016
Page Count: 228
Table of Contents

Chapter One. Mechanics of Accretionary Prisms and Fold-and-Thrust Belts Based on Limit Analysis

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Limit Analysis and Its Kinematic Approach
  • 3. Triangular Wedge: Six Collapse Mechanisms in Competition
  • 4. An Accreting Wedge and Two Decollements
  • 5. Sequential Limit Analysis
  • 6. Conclusion
  • Supplementary data

Chapter Two. Near-Surface Geophysical Characterization of Areas Prone to Natural Hazards: A Review of the Current and Perspective on the Future

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Methods and Their Basis
  • 3. Examples and Case Studies
  • 4. Road Ahead
  • 5. Conclusions

Chapter Three. Light Snow Precipitation and Effects on Weather and Climate

  • 1. Introduction
  • 2. Instruments
  • 3. Measurements and Analysis
  • 4. Results
  • 5. Discussions
  • 6. Conclusions
  • Appendix

Description

Advances in Geophysics, the latest in this critically acclaimed serialized review journal that has published for over 50 years, contains the latest information available in the field. Since 1952, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now in its 57th volume, it contains material still relevant today. It is truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of geophysics.

Volume 57 of Advances in Geophysics consists of three chapters of interest to a broad readership: "Limit Analysis" is reviewed and explained by Leroy and Maillot, who, apart from presenting the theoretical framework, also present their material in a pedagogic way well-suited for teaching; Malehmir et al. present the state-of-the art in high-resolution geophysical imaging of settings prone to natural hazards by explaining and showing a variety of imaging methods in their rich-illustrated contribution; The importance of light snow in relation to understanding weather and climate is presented by Gultepe et al., who highlight the importance of obtaining high-quality measurements and discuss implications for weather and climate simulations.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Graduate students, scientists and engineers of geophysics, physics, acoustics, civil engineering, environmental sciences, geology and planetary sciences

About the Serial Editors

Lars Nielsen

Lars Nielsen Serial Editor

Lars Nielsen is Professor and Deputy Head of Department for Research, Department of Geosciences and Natural Resource Management, University of Copenhagen, Øster Voldgade 10, DK-1350 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Geosciences and Natural Resource Management, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen K, Denmark

